Former tenants accuse local landlord of exploitative practices, theft
‘Homes for everyone’
The neighbors all had a similar story about what happened to the house numbered 2820 on Lakemont Drive in Flower Mound. From the outside, the four-bedroom, red-brick two-story looked much like the others in the upper-middle-class neighborhood. After its original owner, an armed forces officer, died of a heart attack overseas, the house eventually went to auction, where it was bought by a local property manager in 2012.
