Lee County, FL

businessobserverfl.com

$103 million apartment project expected to reshape Cape Coral

Construction is close to starting on a long-awaited mixed-use project on Cape Coral’s main shopping corridor. The Cove at 47th, touted as the kind of project that will help elevate the area and make it into a true nighttime destination, is being built at Cape Coral Parkway East between SE 8th and 9th Courts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit

Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Savoy Park townhome project coming to Naples

MK Architecture was awarded the architectural services for Savoy Park, a new multifamily townhome development on Carman Drive in Naples, as developed by FL Star Development. The project will consist of 212 total units, with eight- and 10-unit buildings and an amenity center with resort style pool. The project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.
NAPLES, FL
fox4now.com

Lee County residents may experience changes with trash pick-up

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Changes could be coming in Lee county to the weekly routine nearly all of us have with when to put out the trash and recycling. Lee County Solid Waste says nearly 26,000 homes will have same-day service for garbage, recycling, and yard waste after having to do this on different days of the week!
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More areas of Lee County to collect garbage, recycling, yard waste on same day

Starting Monday, neighbors in more areas of Lee County will only have to take their trash out once a week. More Lee County neighborhoods, including Captiva, Iona, Whiskey Creek, San Carlos Island and south Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of US-41, will now have garbage, recycling and yard waste collected all in the same day. The Lee County Solid Waste Department believes providing this type of service will improve efficiency, reduce costs and make it less confusing for residents.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Safety solutions for downtown Fort Myers

More cops on the streets, drones in the air, and better lighting everywhere to increase safety in downtown Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson said one idea is to create a new taxing district to cover the money for the investment. “Everything’s on the table right now,” Anderson said. “Everything is...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lightning sparks three separate brush fires in Lehigh Acres

Three separate brush fires broke out in Lehigh Acres due to lightning strikes, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Department. According to Lehigh Acres Fire Department, no injuries have been reported at any of the three fire locations. The Barclay Avenue and Lock Lane fires have been reported as under control,...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
tornadopix.com

6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast

With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
sarasotamagazine.com

What Will Sarasota County Commission Candidates Do to Address Our Beach Access Crisis?

Florida is facing a beach crisis. More people are moving to our state, and while only a small fraction can afford to live by the beach, everyone wants access to it. The fight between what is public and what is private is only intensifying. Earlier this month, police officers in Monroe County arrested a couple who beat and bloodied a snorkeler because he swam near their beachfront property.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M

An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
SARASOTA, FL
floridainsider.com

From gorgeous blooms to forbidden fruit, here are 10 of the best gardens in Florida

Chihuly Art in Pond at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Nava Fedaeff. Mangoes at Edison & Ford Winter Estates – Fort Myers. When Thomas Edison’s friend, Henry Ford, built a home next to his on the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, the automotive tycoon named the estate “The Mangoes” after the trees that grew in bunches in his yard.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties

In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Marco Island (Romantic & Relaxing!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Marco Island is a tremendously beautiful island just off the mainland of southwest Florida. This resort town has activities for everyone. However, some of the greatest attributes of Marco Island occur in the calm waters that surround it. With cool rivers and an abundant ecosystem, Marco Island is much more than just a tropical paradise.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County Property Appraiser mails TRIM notices

Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell issued the annual Truth in Millage notices for 2022 property values. The TRIM notice shows property owners the assessed value of their property and how much they can expect to pay in property taxes this year. It also details the process and deadlines for taxpayers who have concerns about their values or exemptions. Property owners will receive their TRIM notices in the mail beginning this week.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do in and around Lakewood Ranch this fall

Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frequency M, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Birds of Paradise Sanctuary. Visit LakewoodRanch.com. Sept. 4. The Market at Lakewood Ranch: The Market at Lakewood...
SARASOTA, FL

