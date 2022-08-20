Read full article on original website
Separation agreement between former athletic director and ETSU in effect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University and former athletic director Scott Carter signed a separation agreement on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the document, Carter will be paid his base salary by the University from Aug. 1 2022 to July 31, 2023. The University also states in the agreement it has given […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Lady Hilltoppers use strong net game to beat Devils
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill and Gate City both saw good and bad in Monday’s interstate battle between volleyball powers. The Lady Hilltoppers (7-3) started and finished strong in a 25-20, 15-25, 25-11, 25-14 win over the visiting Lady Blue Devils.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs close first preseason camp under Quarles
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football players gathered around first-year head coach George Quarles after Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium and applauded. Their enthusiasm was understandable, considering Quarles had just informed them that preseason camp was officially over and the team’s attention is now turned toward the season opener, Sept. 1 against Mars Hill.
Kingsport Times-News
UT athletic director predicts sports success at regional United Way kickoff
BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to be among the tops in the nation, not just in football but through all 20 sports at the university. And White, who was serenaded on Friday on the Virginia side of the...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU honors professors, celebrates new academic year
Working “tirelessly to make a difference for people.” A “beacon of hope to many youngsters.” “Exemplary … reaching the highest levels in all her service contributions.”. Those were some of the phrases used to describe three East Tennessee State University professors honored during a...
Kingsport Times-News
Calling ETSU Choirs alumni
East Tennessee State University has issued a call to alumni of the ETSU Choirs to gather for a special reunion concert. The event, which will help kick off Homecoming week at ETSU, happens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
Unaka students gain 3rd and 6th place finishes in national SkillsUSA competition
ELIZABETHTON — After winning gold medals in SkillsUSA competition at the state level this year, Unaka High School students Matthew McNeish and Jocelyn Jarnigan enjoyed another successful week at the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta. McNeish finished 6th in the nation in collision damage appraisal. Jarnigan reached the medal...
Cyclones submit controversial hit on Russell to TSSAA
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — While it seemed difficult to add another log to the fire of the Science Hill and Elizabethton rivalry, News Channel 11 learned that that’s exactly what happened after Friday night’s game. The hit by Topper’s center Kellen Hensley on Cyclones punt returner Cade Russell has become common water cooler talk and […]
Johnson City Press
Targeting rules process needs to be upgraded
In the aftermath of the targeting foul against a Science Hill football player in Friday night’s game at Elizabethton, there has been social media debate about the play. But the focus shouldn’t be on whether or not it was a dirty hit.
Kingsport Times-News
Providence embarking on Division II adventure
Providence Academy is taking off on a new adventure, being part of the TSSAA for the first time. The Knights will compete in Division II, the private school level. Here is a look at their fall sports.
Kingsport Times-News
Daniel Boone shuts out South Greene in season opener
GRAY — New turf, new season, same old attitude for the Daniel Boone football team. Debuting their new turf field at Nathan Hale Stadium, the Trailblazers dominated up front in a 26-0 win over South Greene on Saturday afternoon.
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT student is a Tennessee champion, even if she is not from Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON — The SkillsUSA state and national competition is for colleges as well as for high schools. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton joined Carter County high schools Hampton and Unaka in having a state champion and national competitor this year. Madyson Fleenor was state champion in automotive...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Four West Ridge students first Sullivan work-based learning students at Eastman
BLOUNTVILLE — Four West Ridge High School students are the first Sullivan County Schools students to participate in a work-based learning (WBL) program at Eastman Chemical Co. They are getting what school system officials called a jump-start on potential vocational careers.
Kingsport Times-News
Mays takes two during Volunteer's Fan Appreciation Weekend
BULLS GAP — Family provided the toughest competition, but Bobby Mays extended his winning streak to six races at Volunteer Speedway during Fan Appreciation Weekend. The Jonesborough racer battled with nephew Marcus Mays to win Friday’s Classic car feature. On Saturday, it was Marcus’ dad, Bobby’s brother Jeff Mays, who finished runner-up to the black No. 5 car.
Kingsport Times-News
HMG adds trio of medical providers in Kingsport, Bristol
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group announced the addition of three medical providers this month. HMG will welcome Jonathan Smith, Linda Funk and Melanie Davis to its locations throughout Kingsport and Bristol, according to a news release.
wcyb.com
Pair of Southwest Virginians not letting age stop them from rounds of golf
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — On Tuesday morning at Clear Creek Golf Course, 95-year-old George Dickert pulls up in his silver Mazda. He pulls his golf clubs out of his truck and straps them to the back of the golf cart. Soon after, his close friend George Kilgore, 90, pulls...
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge students talk about work-based learning at Eastman
These four West Ridge High School seniors, all 17, are the first cohort of students in the work-based learning program with Eastman Chemical Co. The school is in Blountville, while Eastman is based in Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association given foam truck
ROGERSVILLE — A fire department in Maryland has donated a used truck to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. The College Park Volunteer Fire Department voted to give its 1992 Spartan Gladiator/Darley Pumper foam truck to the HCVFA.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police named best of the best in statewide competition
The Kingsport Police Department took top honors on Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department-wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
