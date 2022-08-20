ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucs close first preseason camp under Quarles

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s football players gathered around first-year head coach George Quarles after Saturday’s scrimmage at Greene Stadium and applauded. Their enthusiasm was understandable, considering Quarles had just informed them that preseason camp was officially over and the team’s attention is now turned toward the season opener, Sept. 1 against Mars Hill.
