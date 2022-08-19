Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Police announce passing of Sgt. Kenneth J. Carroll
“With great sadness, we announce the passing of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll Jr. after a courageous battle with his illness. Sergeant Carroll was a graduate of the 75th Recruit Training and was assigned to Troop F, which protects Logan Airport and other Port properties. We offer...
Tax relief: Massachusetts officials face threat of lawsuit if they don’t comply with state cap tax law returning excess revenues to Bay Staters
More than two dozen potential plaintiffs across the commonwealth, including the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, claim they are ready to sue state officials if they refuse to comply with a 1980s law poised to return some $3 billion in excess tax revenues to cash-strapped Bay Staters this fall. The tax...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury
Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
How a Massachusetts firefighter invented an industry standard for fire vehicles
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Inside a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, a Massachusetts company makes special tanks used by fire departments all over the world. United Plastics Fabricating, in North Andover, building custom tanks that are designed to hold water inside a firefighting apparatus. "I think that's what's sort of exciting,...
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
Voting by mail in Massachusetts: More than 160,000 voters have already returned their ballots ahead of Sept. 6 primary
Hundreds of thousands of Bay Staters have already applied to vote by mail and sent in their ballots ahead of the Sept. 6 primary, in which multiple statewide offices and down-ballot races are wide open — including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and state auditor. The huge turnout...
In Massachusetts primary, the view left is a lonely one
BOSTON (CN) — Massachusetts primary voters on both sides of the political divide appear poised to choose candidates whose views are to the right of their party’s leadership. That’s dramatically true on the Republican side, where a Trump-backed gubernatorial contender has surged to a huge lead over a...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
How Patriot Front and white supremacist groups are hijacking American symbols to recruit in Massachusetts
One hundred masked white nationalists carried flags and riot shields adorned with red, white, and blue color schemes and wore blue and khaki outfits as they marched through downtown Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. The color scheme and iconic American imagery is not accidental.
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
46 of the best books set in Mass., according to Boston.com readers
Readers shared fiction and non-fiction titles set in a number of local cities and towns. Looking for your next read? Boston.com readers have you covered with some selections that are sure to hit close to home. This month, the Boston.com Book Club is reading “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” a memoir written by...
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last.
Here's a breakdown of all the races on your jam-packed Massachusetts primary ballot
This special edition of our weekday morning newsletter WBUR Today. For more updates on the election and other news Boston is talking about, sign up here. After months — and, in some cases, over a year — of campaigning, Massachusetts' busy 2022 state primary races are nearing their peak.
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
