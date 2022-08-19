ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police announce passing of Sgt. Kenneth J. Carroll

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of active-duty Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Kenneth J. Carroll Jr. after a courageous battle with his illness. Sergeant Carroll was a graduate of the 75th Recruit Training and was assigned to Troop F, which protects Logan Airport and other Port properties. We offer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Tax relief: Massachusetts officials face threat of lawsuit if they don’t comply with state cap tax law returning excess revenues to Bay Staters

More than two dozen potential plaintiffs across the commonwealth, including the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, claim they are ready to sue state officials if they refuse to comply with a 1980s law poised to return some $3 billion in excess tax revenues to cash-strapped Bay Staters this fall. The tax...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury

Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SAUGUS, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
WWLP

Baker shook by home energy conversion cost

Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
Courthouse News Service

In Massachusetts primary, the view left is a lonely one

BOSTON (CN) — Massachusetts primary voters on both sides of the political divide appear poised to choose candidates whose views are to the right of their party’s leadership. That’s dramatically true on the Republican side, where a Trump-backed gubernatorial contender has surged to a huge lead over a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms

BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH
Boston Globe

46 of the best books set in Mass., according to Boston.com readers

Readers shared fiction and non-fiction titles set in a number of local cities and towns. Looking for your next read? Boston.com readers have you covered with some selections that are sure to hit close to home. This month, the Boston.com Book Club is reading “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” a memoir written by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

