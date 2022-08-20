ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Democrat-Gazette 2022 Bridal Show preview

By Caitrin Assaf
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Calling all the brides to be and grooms too!

This weekend, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has put together your one-stop shop for wedding planning.

Event organizer Amanda Copley and Just Peachy owner Christen Byrd stopped by KARK News at 4 to discuss the event.

The event is Sunday, August 21, 2022, beginning at 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Tickets are on sale at ArkansasBridalCommunity.com

