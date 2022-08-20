Democrat-Gazette 2022 Bridal Show preview
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Calling all the brides to be and grooms too!
This weekend, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has put together your one-stop shop for wedding planning.
Event organizer Amanda Copley and Just Peachy owner Christen Byrd stopped by KARK News at 4 to discuss the event.
The event is Sunday, August 21, 2022, beginning at 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Statehouse Convention Center.
Tickets are on sale at ArkansasBridalCommunity.com
