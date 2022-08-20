Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Ellsworth-Sumner Girl’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Eagles Girl's Soccer Team took on Sumner Memorial High School in a preseason scrimmage on Monday morning, August 22nd at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Ellsworth opens the regular season on September 3rd at Caribou when they play the Vikings. Sumner opens the regular season on September 2nd...
mainebiz.biz
Bangor concert venue is now in comeback mode
The Maine Savings Amphitheater, still often referred to as Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion after last year’s name change, is staging a comeback after 2020’s canceled season and a sharply curtailed season in 2021. The venue lost 70% of its business in 2021, with just four shows, by the rock band Kiss and three country performers.
mainebiz.biz
Maine's Queen City shines in international spotlight
Watch out, Waterville, now it’s Bangor’s turn for the international spotlight. Less than a month after Travel & Leisure magazine highlighted Waterville as a “big college town rich in arts programming,” the New York-based publication has turned its attention to the Queen City. “There was a...
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’
Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
mainebiz.biz
Developer is transforming Bangor’s ‘underutilized gems’
Restoring historic landmarks to their “high tide” is the aim of High Tide Capital, a developer investing an estimated $12 million to $14 million in downtown Bangor makeovers. Four buildings being redeveloped are all “underutilized gems,” according to Dash Davidson, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based developer and partner in High...
wabi.tv
MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails
BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
coast931.com
26-year-old man dies in Blue Hill crash
A man from Hancock County was killed Saturday night when his truck struck a tree. Police say a pickup truck operated by Carson Crocker, 26, of Blue Hill left the road as Crocker was making a turn. It happened a little after 8 p.m. on Pleasant St. in Blue Hill.
wabi.tv
One dead after car crash in Blue Hill
BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.
Wine Lovers! Bangor Uncorked Returns to the Cross Insurance Center on Oct. 15
The event wine fans have been waiting years for is back. Bangor Uncorked returns to the Cross Insurance Center ballroom Saturday, October 15, and this year we’re uncorking more than wine! Sample dozens of wines from Maine and around the world, plus crisp Maine ciders and signature cocktails featuring local Maine spirits.
3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other
For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
Belfast Theatre Open For More Than 100 Years Set To Close In September
If you've ever been to Belfast, chances are you've at the very least caught a glimpse of "Hawthorne" the big gray elephant that sits trumpeting atop the purple, green and red Colonial Theatre building. The Colonial has been a fixture in downtown Belfast since the day the Titanic set sail...
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
1st Day of Schools and Open Houses for Ellsworth School District
We hope you're enjoying your summer but ready or not, the start of school is right around the corner. Here are the 1st days of school for Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, Ellsworth High School, Hancock County Technical Center as well as the Open Houses Dates/Times for Kindergarten, Elementary-Middle School, High School , HCTC and Adult Education.
wabi.tv
Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
26-Year-Old Maine Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash, Speed & Alcohol Likely Factors
In a year when Maine traffic fatalities are tracking towards a new state single-year record, we're saddened to have to report on another one this Monday morning. According to News Center Maine, a 26-year-old has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday. The News Station...
observer-me.com
The chef bringing Native American cuisine to a Milo brewery
Bissell Brothers Three Rivers in Milo this spring expanded to offer its own kitchen, serving up a house-made menu in lieu of the succession of food trucks and pop-up vendors that have provided eats at the popular brewery and tap room since it opened in 2017. But while you can...
Side Street Cafe Cans Crayons and Uses Modeling Clay for Kids
Last night (Saturday, August 14th) my wife and I were in Bar Harbor for the 21st Annual Carol Dyer Luminaria Evening on the Village Green and we ate dinner at the Side Street Cafe. When we walked in, we noticed all these little clay figurines in a variety of colors...
