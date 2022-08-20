ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth-Sumner Girl’s Soccer Scrimmage [PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Eagles Girl's Soccer Team took on Sumner Memorial High School in a preseason scrimmage on Monday morning, August 22nd at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. Ellsworth opens the regular season on September 3rd at Caribou when they play the Vikings. Sumner opens the regular season on September 2nd...
ELLSWORTH, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bangor concert venue is now in comeback mode

The Maine Savings Amphitheater, still often referred to as Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion after last year’s name change, is staging a comeback after 2020’s canceled season and a sharply curtailed season in 2021. The venue lost 70% of its business in 2021, with just four shows, by the rock band Kiss and three country performers.
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's Queen City shines in international spotlight

Watch out, Waterville, now it’s Bangor’s turn for the international spotlight. Less than a month after Travel & Leisure magazine highlighted Waterville as a “big college town rich in arts programming,” the New York-based publication has turned its attention to the Queen City. “There was a...
BANGOR, ME
Hampden, ME
Sports
Local
Maine Sports
City
Hampden, ME
lcnme.com

Characters of the County: Nobleboro Entrepreneur Looks to Build a ‘Legacy’

Nobleboro entrepreneur Ben Davis is seeking to grow his businesses after taking first place on Greenlight Maine’s reality TV contest, winning $25,000 for his business OpBox. Davis is the middle of growing three businesses he cofounded and operates with his sister Emily Davis. They recently created a parent company called Even Keel, to start attracting investors.
NOBLEBORO, ME
mainebiz.biz

Developer is transforming Bangor’s ‘underutilized gems’

Restoring historic landmarks to their “high tide” is the aim of High Tide Capital, a developer investing an estimated $12 million to $14 million in downtown Bangor makeovers. Four buildings being redeveloped are all “underutilized gems,” according to Dash Davidson, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based developer and partner in High...
wabi.tv

MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
BELGRADE, ME
coast931.com

26-year-old man dies in Blue Hill crash

A man from Hancock County was killed Saturday night when his truck struck a tree. Police say a pickup truck operated by Carson Crocker, 26, of Blue Hill left the road as Crocker was making a turn. It happened a little after 8 p.m. on Pleasant St. in Blue Hill.
BLUE HILL, ME
wabi.tv

One dead after car crash in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - A 26-year-old man died over the weekend in an accident on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill on Saturday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says just after 8:15pm, Carson Crocker of Blue Hill was driving a pickup truck and hit a tree after failing to negotiate a left-hand turn.
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

3rd Earthquake in Washington County in 2 Days All Within 10 Miles of Each Other

For the 3rd time in 2 days the Earth rumbled in Washington County Maine, with another earthquake! The latest earthquake occurred on Saturday, August 13th at 7:35 a.m. Saturday's earthquake registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2 miles east-southeast of Centerville. This is almost exactly where the 2nd earthquake on Thursday August 11th was located.
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
WDEA AM 1370

1st Day of Schools and Open Houses for Ellsworth School District

We hope you're enjoying your summer but ready or not, the start of school is right around the corner. Here are the 1st days of school for Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School, Ellsworth High School, Hancock County Technical Center as well as the Open Houses Dates/Times for Kindergarten, Elementary-Middle School, High School , HCTC and Adult Education.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Dakin takin’ over as Bangor closes Pancoe pool

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday marks the final swim session at Bangor’s Beth Pancoe Aquatic Center. With a hot weekend arriving, all is not lost. The city does have enough lifeguards to operate Dakin Pool. This comes after the pool was largely unable to operate this year because of...
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

The chef bringing Native American cuisine to a Milo brewery

Bissell Brothers Three Rivers in Milo this spring expanded to offer its own kitchen, serving up a house-made menu in lieu of the succession of food trucks and pop-up vendors that have provided eats at the popular brewery and tap room since it opened in 2017. But while you can...
MILO, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

