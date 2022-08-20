ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

WNDU

Irish tap into transfer portal for special teams overhaul

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. New Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason comes to South Bend after heading up special teams at the University...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Transfer kicker Grupe to confidently take field goals for Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The kicker can be the most popular guy in a locker room, or he can be the loneliest. Either way, Arkansas State transfer Blake Grupe is ready for the big stage at Notre Dame. Head Coach Marcus Freeman and Special Teams Coordinator Brian Mason confirmed...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

PHOTOS: 4-Star WR/DB Brauntae Johnson, a Top Notre Dame Target

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Four-star receiver / defensive back Brauntae Johnson, one of the top players in the class of 2024, saw his junior season get underway Friday night. The Fort Wayne (Ind.) North Side high school, standout turned heads on both sides of the ball and was the best player on Spuller Stadium.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

5 injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, IN
thedetroitbureau.com

GM Exploring Indiana Site for Fourth U.S. Battery Plant

General Motors and LG Energy said there would be four battery plants for its Ultium Cells LLC joint venture and after naming Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as the first three spots, the fourth location: New Carlisle, Indiana isn’t a big surprise. The company, which is reportedly “developing a competitive...
goshen.edu

Four retiring professors say farewell after decades of service

Four professors said farewell to Goshen College this summer as they retire and begin the next chapters in their lives. Together, they have served a total of 111 years, and an average of approximately 28 years at Goshen College. The professors who retired at the end of the 2021-2022 academic...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Plans are in the works to redevelop Michigan City's Marquette Mall

Michigan City, Ind. — Excitement is brewing behind the scenes as developers have shown interest in bringing life back to Michigan City's Marquette Mall. There have been efforts in the past that haven't worked out, and while it's still very early, the city's Economic Development Executive Director says there's reason to be excited.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt’s band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt’s biggest...
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Woman Arrested After Using Baseball Bat To Threaten Woman

SYRACUSE — A Syracuse woman was arrested after allegedly using a baseball bat to threaten a woman. Jennifer Jean Bloom, 51, 503 Edgewater Drive Lot 22, Syracuse, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Aug. 5, a Syracuse Police officer responded to a...
SYRACUSE, IN
chssandscript.com

Significant Road Closure in Chesterton

Construction on North Brummitt Road has begun, all because of a bridge that has been deemed structurally deficient by the Porter County Engineer’s office. Construction on the bridge began on August 8 and is expected to take an entire year to be rebuilt. Brummitt Elementary School will remain open throughout the construction process, as both the bus entrance and pickup/drop-off entrance have not been blocked off.
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Thanks To His Deep Roots, Chris Francis Wears Many Hats

NORTH WEBSTER - Chris Francis has deep roots in the North Webster area, and his family history has inspired him to be a law enforcement officer, volunteer firefighter, EMT and the Tippecanoe Township trustee. He even served as a substitute teacher for a time. “For me, I’m not one to...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Road work starting on Mayflower Road

More road work is starting in South Bend. Starting on Monday, August 22, crews will begin working on a section of Western Avenue. NIPSCO is doing maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 until September 13, the eastbound lanes from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Help name the baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The adorable baby skunk at the Potawatomi Zoo needs a name!. The 10-week-old is training to be an ambassador animal for visitors to the zoo! If you have a good idea for what to call the striped skunk, just reach out to the zoo on social media!
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Church of God Closes Doors Due To Low Attendance

Church of God, 1059 Rozella Road, Warsaw, parishioners are looking for a different church to attend as the last service at the church was Aug. 14. Chad Briscoe, lay leader at Church of God, said the decision to close the church was made in mid-July due to the decline of the congregation. Their pastor, Tim Kumper, retired in October and the church couldn’t afford a full-time pastor. There were no pastors in their denomination that could come and take on the church.
WARSAW, IN
