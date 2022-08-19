Read full article on original website
Report details Vancouver’s Safe Stay Community success
The City of Vancouver is touting the successes of their Safe Stay Community in their 6-month report released Monday.
Government Technology
Kelso Schools to Use Equity Grants for New Tools, Training
(TNS) — New technology to help Kelso students with special learning needs just got a boost after the school district was awarded $48,000 in state funds to support digital equity. Heather Ogden, Kelso School District special programs director, said the district was awarded a two-part grant from the Washington...
kptv.com
City of Vancouver shares 6 month progress report for first Safe Stay Community
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people in downtown area compared to 2021. Washington State University study shows eye test could screen children for autism. Researchers at Washington State University believe they may have found a better way to screen children for autism. Portland's 'Books with...
thereflector.com
Remembering the Yacolt Burn of 1902
Almost 120 years ago, a collective of small fires, known as the Yacolt Burn, killed 65 people after the blaze spread across 500,000 acres between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, 1902. The fires were fueled by unusually dry conditions. It spanned the Lewis River, Wind River and Columbia River Gorge and became known as the largest forest fire in Washington’s recorded history.
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow out of control
The Cedar Creek Fire continues burning out of control in the Willamette National Forest, consuming more than 7,000 acres as of Monday morning, officials said.
KXL
Motorcyclist In Serious Conditon After Crashing Into Guardrail
Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm. The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Chronicle
Sirens: Tools Stolen; Disorderly Conduct; Rape; Vehicle Accidents
• Just after 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, there was a report of a tire slashing that occurred in the 2100 block of North National Avenue a couple days prior. • At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 19, a “hostile” man was reported in a drive-thru in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue. The man reportedly “started calling the store and calling them names and told them to check their cars.” No damage to cars on the property was reported.
WWEEK
Former City of Portland Employee Who Was Working Remotely From Hawaii Sues Over Vaccine Mandate
A former city employee has sued the city of Portland over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate it implemented last year, alleging the city discriminated against her based on religion, then retaliated against her. The plaintiff, a former accountant for the city named Natalya Vasilenko, filed the complaint in U.S. District Court...
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Suspected shooter faces extradition to Clark County
A Vancouver man awaits extradition from the King County Jail to Clark County for multiple incidents that happened Friday throughout Washington state.
WWEEK
Neighborhood Association and Nonprofit Make Handshake Deal With City to Fence Off Recently Cleared Homeless Camps
The Pearl District Neighborhood Association and a trash-pickup nonprofit have cut an informal deal with the city of Portland to place bark dust, fences and ”Do Not Enter” signs at homeless camps recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. That nonprofit—We Heart Portland—has partnered with neighborhood volunteers...
Officials: Rollover crash leaves person critically injured in Clark County
A person is in critical condition after they were ejected from their vehicle in a one-car crash Monday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies believe they stopped possible mass shooting at Gorge Amphitheater
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington believes its deputies stopped a man from carrying out plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater Friday night.
thereflector.com
Judge denies motion on lawsuit against county auditor
The Clark County Auditor’s Office’s decision to include a number of nonpartisan races on the primary ballot earlier this month received legal support as a county superior court judge denied a motion to not count votes for one of those races. In a July 29 ruling, Clark County...
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Stealing Vehicle, Critically Injuring Vancouver Man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The suspect accused of stealing a man’s car and running him down with it last week is behind bars. Joey Lutz started the car outside his home at Northeast 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street in the Minnehaha neighborhood around 7:45 on the morning of August 16th and ran inside to get something. When he came back out, a guy was taking off and Lutz was critically injured in the hit and run.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels
Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges
A Multnomah County jury has slapped Walmart with $4.4 million in damages after a Portland area man said in a lawsuit that a theft prevention employee racially profiled him for “shopping while Black” and tried to have him jailed on bogus charges. Michael Mangum said he felt “disrespected...
