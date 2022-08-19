VANCOUVER, Wash. — The suspect accused of stealing a man’s car and running him down with it last week is behind bars. Joey Lutz started the car outside his home at Northeast 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street in the Minnehaha neighborhood around 7:45 on the morning of August 16th and ran inside to get something. When he came back out, a guy was taking off and Lutz was critically injured in the hit and run.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO