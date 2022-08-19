ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowlitz County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Kelso Schools to Use Equity Grants for New Tools, Training

(TNS) — New technology to help Kelso students with special learning needs just got a boost after the school district was awarded $48,000 in state funds to support digital equity. Heather Ogden, Kelso School District special programs director, said the district was awarded a two-part grant from the Washington...
KELSO, WA
thereflector.com

Remembering the Yacolt Burn of 1902

Almost 120 years ago, a collective of small fires, known as the Yacolt Burn, killed 65 people after the blaze spread across 500,000 acres between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, 1902. The fires were fueled by unusually dry conditions. It spanned the Lewis River, Wind River and Columbia River Gorge and became known as the largest forest fire in Washington’s recorded history.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
County
Cowlitz County, WA
KXL

Motorcyclist In Serious Conditon After Crashing Into Guardrail

Venersborg, Wash. — A motorcyclist crashed into a guardrail in the area of NE Risto Road and NE Pietilla Road, east of Battle Ground Saturday night just after 11:30pm. The impact of the collision launched the rider off the motorcycle who was found by responding Clark County Emergency personnel. The person, that has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Tools Stolen; Disorderly Conduct; Rape; Vehicle Accidents

• Just after 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, there was a report of a tire slashing that occurred in the 2100 block of North National Avenue a couple days prior. • At approximately 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 19, a “hostile” man was reported in a drive-thru in the 100 block of Southwest Interstate Avenue. The man reportedly “started calling the store and calling them names and told them to check their cars.” No damage to cars on the property was reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Chaplaincy#Volunteers#First Responder#Charity#Helping First Responders#Cowlitz 2 Fire And Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thereflector.com

Judge denies motion on lawsuit against county auditor

The Clark County Auditor’s Office’s decision to include a number of nonpartisan races on the primary ballot earlier this month received legal support as a county superior court judge denied a motion to not count votes for one of those races. In a July 29 ruling, Clark County...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

Suspect Arrested For Stealing Vehicle, Critically Injuring Vancouver Man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The suspect accused of stealing a man’s car and running him down with it last week is behind bars. Joey Lutz started the car outside his home at Northeast 40th Avenue and NE 47th Street in the Minnehaha neighborhood around 7:45 on the morning of August 16th and ran inside to get something. When he came back out, a guy was taking off and Lutz was critically injured in the hit and run.
VANCOUVER, WA
cannonbeachgazette.com

Clearing the Waterways: $40 million to remove hazardous vessels

Removing abandoned and derelict vessels from Oregon’s waterways is now a primary focus for state and local agencies. Abandoned vessels present a myriad of safety concerns including water, navigational, and environmental hazards, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Shaun McQuiddy. McQuiddy said that vessel-abandonment cases have tested...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy