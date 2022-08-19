Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
New Chick-fil-A opening in Denison this week
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will begin serving the Denison community Thursday. The restaurant located at 2801 W. FM 120, near the intersection of Layne Drive will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with drive-thru available until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Homeland Security holds active threat training in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security held a free seminar in Ardmore last week to teaching people what to do during a shooting. The training program taught participants how to be ready for the worst in two different courses. The first one focused on what to...
KTEN.com
Adoptable pets airlifted from Denison shelter
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Dozens of adoptable cats and dogs were airlifted from Denison to shelters in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Saturday. The Denison Animal Welfare Group worked with the Dog is my CoPilot organization during the early morning operation at North Texas Regional Airport to transfer 74 dogs and four cats from DAWG's overcrowded shelter.
KXII.com
112-year-old bell returned to Milburn Public School
MILBURN, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma school bell is back at the district it first rang for-over a century ago. Milburn’s first schoolhouse opened in 1910, but according to the superintendent, over fifty years later that campus burned down. A member of the Milburn family took the bell from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXII.com
Texoma musical community comes together to help Pottsboro man in need
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Kickback Backyard in Denison hosted a benefit where Texomans came together to support an old friend in need. “After you’ve been upside down on the 4-wheeler it’s nice to be right side up with them,” said Lex Hill of Pottsboro. Hill was reunited with...
KXII.com
Ardmore Fire Department installing car seats on Friday
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Fire Department is bringing back their car seat event this week. Anyone in Carter, Jefferson, Love, Marshall or Murray counties who needs a car seat can bring $10 cash and their child to the station on Friday morning, and the department will install the car seat free of charge.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Missing Duncan man found safe and sound
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Missing 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce of Duncan was found Monday, according to reports from his family. Pierce had been missing since August 16, when he mysteriously disappeared, not answering families attempts to reach him and turning off his phone. We have limited details on where Pierce was...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kingston, OK USA
I found this beautiful heart on the way to my mailbox. It is my favorite color with a butterfly on on it. So special. I had never heard of this project. I love it!!!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Shooting at Ardmore bar sends one to hospital
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say a shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the Tipsy’s bar on South Commerce, police said. The victim was driven to Mercy Ardmore in a private vehicle, not by an ambulance...
KTEN.com
Sherman shoe repair shop feeling impact of inflation
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – When you wear down the sole of your shoes, you face two options: Replace them altogether, or get them repaired. But soon you might not have a choice, because the shoe repair industry is taking a hit. “It’s a dying art, it’s a dying breed,”...
KXII.com
Sherman drivers fill their tanks for $2.38
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For one hour, and one hour only, drivers from all over came out to Lone Star Valero off of South Highway 75 Friday afternoon to fill up their gas tank for $2.38. The national average per gallon the day before President Biden took office. Drivers came...
KXII.com
Beloved Texoma veterinarian dies
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - People from all over the Texoma are mourning the loss of Dr. Friede Wells, the founder of Bryan County Animal Hospital. Dr. Friede Wells has been known and loved by the community for over 55 years. After yesterday’s news of her passing, community members are remembering the good that she has done for their animals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Gainesville Activists Face Jail Time for Blocking Street During Peaceful March
Three people who called for the removal of a confederate statue in Gainesville face six months in jail for blocking a roadway during a peaceful protest in August 2020. The three – co-founders of a group calling itself PRO Gainesville – go on trial Tuesday in Cooke County court.
KTEN.com
Fish kill under investigation at Ada lake
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Ada has prohibited fishing at Wintersmith Lake until it can determine the cause of a fish kill. A fish kill is when a large number of fish die without an obvious reason. Park staffers say this isn't the first time it has happened at Wintersmith Lake during the summer; something similar happened in August 2019.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
kswo.com
Family searching for missing Duncan man
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
KXII.com
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -A fatal crash in Tioga on FM-121 near Vaughan Rd. Before 1 p.m. on August 20, driver Brandon Jordy Ramirez who was driving a truck with a trailer hitched was headed westbound on FM-121, when motorcyclist Demonte Gomez who was traveling eastbound struck Ramirez. According to DPS,...
Oklahoma school closes due to COVID-19 cases
Although students haven't been back in class for long, an Oklahoma school district says it is already dealing with COVID-19.
KXII.com
Sherman Police search for forgery suspect
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Thursday morning, the Sherman Police Department announced they are searching for a forgery suspect. Police said the person in the photo is the suspect in a Forgery of Financial Instrument investigation. They pointed out that although the suspect made efforts to hide his face, his...
Comments / 0