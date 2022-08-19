Talk surrounding potential Cape Coral waterfront resort heat up

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Plans are in the making for a waterfront resort in Cape Coral.

White Stone Developers LLC hopes their proposal for the 48 unit hotel and spa are approved by February.

Robert Knight, CEO of White Stone Developers, said property next to the Burnt Store Boat Ramp is the perfect location.

“We feel its an emerging area. It’s growing. The homes here are all beautiful. The whole atmosphere in the Northwest we absolutely love it,” said Knight.

Knight said the resort will also include a waterfront restaurant, along with a gas dock. Something people living along the canal say is worth the investment.

“I think it’s a very good idea. It’s going to add high property values to the homes in the area, which is a good thing,” said Steven Schefers of Cape Coral.

If approved, the project is expected to complete by 2025.