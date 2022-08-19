ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Talk surrounding potential Cape Coral waterfront resort heat up

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Plans are in the making for a waterfront resort in Cape Coral.

White Stone Developers LLC hopes their proposal for the 48 unit hotel and spa are approved by February.

Robert Knight, CEO of White Stone Developers, said property next to the Burnt Store Boat Ramp is the perfect location.

“We feel its an emerging area. It’s growing. The homes here are all beautiful. The whole atmosphere in the Northwest we absolutely love it,” said Knight.

Knight said the resort will also include a waterfront restaurant, along with a gas dock. Something people living along the canal say is worth the investment.

“I think it’s a very good idea. It’s going to add high property values to the homes in the area, which is a good thing,” said Steven Schefers of Cape Coral.

If approved, the project is expected to complete by 2025.

Florida Fishing
3d ago

My opinion on growth and development in NW Cape has changed over the years. Part of me says I'm all for it because having the classy, development such as SW Cape is exciting. Yet, I truly don't care if my property value increases. All that does is increase my taxes. With the complete lack of help from our elected officials that are suppose to provide lower costs of living for citizens, future development and the even higher cost of living that comes with it is something I'm now not intrested in. If our Home insurance, auto insurance and now utility bills were in line with the rest of the country, I'd say bring on the development. But that's not the case. At the end of the day, we can't stop progress. It's just sad that progress forces a higher cost of living. So high that some on a fixed income may be forced out of there life long retirement paradise.

IN THIS ARTICLE
