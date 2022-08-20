ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: E. coli outbreak possibly linked to lettuce at Wendy’s in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National
 3 days ago
Around 37 E. coli-related illnesses were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, possibly linked to lettuce served at Wendy’s.

According to WHIO, 26 people of the 37 reported illnesses were interviewed by the CDC and about 80% of them told the CDC that they ate at Wendy’s about a week before they started not feeling good.

Ten people have been hospitalized and no one has died from the E. coli outbreak, according to the CDC.

The CDC in a news release on Friday said that the specific food has not been confirmed but the people who were sick that they interviewed told them that they ate sandwiches with romaine lettuce at a Wendy’s in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“Based on this information, Wendy’s is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region. Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads. Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses,” said the CDC.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps and vomiting, according to the CDC. It takes about three to four days to start feeling the symptoms and people usually recover in about five to seven days with no treatment.

According to WHIO, the CDC is not telling people to stop eating at Wendy’s or to stop eating romaine lettuce. There is no evidence yet that shows the lettuce sold in grocery stores or other restaurants has been affected.

The CDC said that Wendy’s is cooperating fully with their investigation.

If you have a fever over 102 degrees, feeling dehydrated or vomiting, call your doctor. If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection, report your illness to your local or state health department.

shefinds

Wendy’s Just Announced It’s Removing Lettuce From Burgers After E. Coli Outbreak

The CDC and Wendy’s just announced that the fast food chain is being investigated after an E. coli outbreak was possibly linked to their lettuce. The Ohio-based chain has pulled romaine greens from their sandwiches and burgers after 37 people in three states fell sick, and 10 were hospitalized with serious health issues. E. coli is a bacteria that causes fever, vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration and can even lead to kidney failure in some cases.
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Salad Kits Recalled in Multiple States

Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall for some of its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The reason is due to the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit may contain a dressing packet that contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled

A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
FRESNO, CA
UPI News

USDA declares salmonella an 'adulterant' in breaded chicken

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking new steps to protect against salmonella in poultry by declaring the bacteria an adulterant in breaded and stuffed raw chicken products. The agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday breaded raw poultry products will be subject to regulation...
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Blue Diamond Growers recalls Almonds after testing finds Salmonella

Blue Diamond Growers of Sacramento, CA, is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds because of potential Salmonella contamination. The firm’s internal sampling identified a positive Salmonella result on the implicated lots of products. The recall was initiated on Aug. 5 and is ongoing. There is concern that some products...
ILLINOIS STATE
Thrillist

Blue Diamond Is Recalling Nearly 350,000 Pounds of Almonds Due to Salmonella

Just when you tossed out your Cheetos supply for something healthier, Blue Diamond is recalling nearly 350,000 pounds of almonds as the result of a potential salmonella contamination. Self-described "big almond guy" Tom Brady is shaking. This weekend, the FDA announced that the California almond company had initiated the recall...
COLORADO STATE
