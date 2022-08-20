Report: Cooper won't ask Jordan to drop out of race

Gov. Roy Cooper told a Raleigh television reporter Thursday that he has no plans to ask 3rd Senate District candidate Valerie Jordan to drop out of the race.

WRAL reporter Travis Fain tweeted Thursday that he spoke briefly with Cooper and the governor said “this is a typical challenge you see a lot of now.”

“Nothing will come of this,” Cooper said, according to Fain.

Jordan’s Republican challenger, state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, is challenging Jordan’s candidacy, claiming she doesn’t live in the 3rd District. Jordan, a native of Warrenton, has been registered to vote in Warren County since 2020 but owns a home in Raleigh.

The 3rd Senate District includes Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Tyrrell, and Warren counties.

Hanig filed his 126-page challenge Monday in Currituck County and the county’s elections board on Wednesday unanimously decided there was probable cause to hold an evidentiary hearing. That hearing will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the county election’s office.

The hearing is being held in Currituck because that is where Hanig filed the challenge. The county elections board has three Democrats and two Republicans. All three Democratic members of the board — Susan Johnson, Geraldine Forbes and Edward Ponton — voted to hold Tuesday’s hearing. GOP member Alice Malesky also voted to hold the hearing. Eldon Miller, the board’s other Republican, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Hanig’s challenge included dozens of photographs that allegedly show Jordan’s car parked at a home she owns in Raleigh over a consecutive 23-day period.

Hanig also submitted evidence in his challenge that Jordan has made numerous political contributions, including as late as last fall, that list a Raleigh address as her primary residence.

Hanig also alleges that Jordan owns multiple properties in Warren County and that tax records for those properties list Jordan’s home address in Raleigh as her contact information.

Jordan, who won the Democratic primary in the 3rd District in May, has been a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board since 2017. She is currently registered to vote in Warren County.

The John Locke Foundation reported earlier this week that Jordan could claim to maintain a Warren County residency even though she lives in Raleigh under state statue by claiming she only lives in Raleigh due to her service in the state government.

But the article points out that Jordan voted in Wake County from 1998 to 2019 and was appointed to the NCDOT board in 2017.

Hanig said Thursday that he believes that the Currituck elections board will rule that Jordan is ineligible to run in the Nov. 8 election.

Regardless of the board’s decision, either Hanig or Jordan can apply it to the state Board of Elections.

“I believe we have presented overwhelming evidence that will prove she doesn’t live in the district,” Hanig said.

Jordan on Tuesday called Hanig’s allegations a “baseless residency complaint,” saying she moved back to Warrenton in 2020.

Jordan did not attend Wednesday’s meeting and was instead represented by campaign manager Lucy Russell. Russell said after the meeting the campaign would issue a statement after she had consulted with Jordan.

A statement has not been sent to The Daily Advance despite a second request Friday afternoon.