Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move
The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see
The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing fantasy football offenses in the NFL in 2022. After losing Davante Adams during the offseason, there are a plethora of targets to go around. Aaron Rodgers will have to identify a new top weapon within the Packers’ offense, and that could also open the door […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon update fantasy football owners need to see appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Green Bay Packers cut linebacker Chauncey Manac amid strong preseason
The Green Bay Packers have cut former Louisiana linebacker Chauncey Manac, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. Manac totaled one tackle and one sack during the Packers’ preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints on Friday. Manac was picked up as an undrafted free agent back in...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Dealing with leg injury
Burks was seen with a wrap on his left leg during the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win against the Buccaneers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Burks made an early exit from Wednesday's practice with an unknown injury before participating in a limited capacity at Thursday's session. He proceeded to play a second consecutive exhibition Saturday, logging offensive snaps into the fourth quarter. Overall, the rookie first-round pick finished with a four-yard catch on three targets, one of which was picked off, and also committed an offensive holding penalty, which marked his last reference in the play-by-play logs. The nature of the wide receiver's health concern isn't known, but after dealing with conditioning issues during the offseason program, there continues to be questions about whether he can get and stay on the field consistently.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Remains back in Vegas on Saturday
Renfrow (coach's decision) did not make the trip to Miami for the Raiders' 15-13 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Renfrow also sat out the Raiders' preseason opener against the Jaguars back on Aug. 4, as well as the victory...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Asante Samuel: Not in line to start
Samuel appears to be losing ground on the starting outside cornerback role opposite J.C. Jackson, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Michael Davis was expected to lose his starting role after the offseason signings of Jackson and slot corner Bryce Callahan, but instead it appears as if Samuel could be relegated to No. 4 corner. Samuel did play slot at times for the Chargers during his rookie campaign and showed flashes of being a turnover difference maker, but Callahan's excellence in that capacity might mean the second-year corner is simply the odd man out of the starting equation.
CBS Sports
Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut
Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Nik Needham: Suffers apparent hand injury
Needham left Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Needham started the game opposite Noah Igbinoghene, but he was forced to the locker room with the injury. Needham was spotted back on the sideline later in the contest without a wrap or cast, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, so it appears that he dodged a serious injury.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited to decoy duties Sunday
Golladay started Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals but wasn't targeted. Golladay was on the field for 21 of 24 snaps over the Giants' first three drives, but starting quarterback Daniel Jones didn't look his way a single time. New York probably was more focused on seeing what rookie skill-position players like Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger (three targets apiece) can do rather than the five-year veteran Golladay, so don't read too much into his lack of involvement Sunday.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Marcus Mariota: Plays three series
Mariota completed six of his 10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in Monday's loss to the Jets. Mariota led the offense on three drives, tallying 10 points. He was effective in different areas of the field, connecting on short attempts but also airing out passes that went for gains of 52 and 39 to Kyle Pitts and Anthony Firkser, respectively. While Desmond Ridder was also effective, Mariota has reportedly been the more consistent quarterback in camp and should be the starting quarterback for the Falcons in Week 1.
CBS Sports
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Not cleared for team drills
Tonyan (knee) hasn't been cleared for team drills yet, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Tonyan thus figures to be out for Thursday's preseason finale against Kansas City, with his status for Week 1 at Minnesota in serious question. He could be a big part of Green Bay's passing game this year, but not necessarily early in the season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dezmon Patmon: Breakout preseason game
Patmon notched five receptions, including a 50-yard touchdown catch, on six targets for 103 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Detroit. Patmon is competing with Keke Coutee and Mike Strachan for the No. 5 receiver role. Patmon wasn't having a great training camp by many accounts, so this was a needed performance even if mostly in the second half against second- and third-string defenders. The battle for the last wide-receiver roster spots will likely be decided late in camp.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again
Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Skyy Moore: Targeted deep by Mahomes
Moore didn't catch his only target in Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over Washington and added a one-yard punt return. Patrick Mahomes looked for Moore deep twice over the team's first two drives. Neither pass connected, though one of the plays was nullified by an offensive holding penalty. Moore's usage alongside the Chiefs' star quarterback is a promising sign regarding the rookie second-round pick's role, even if his chemistry with Mahomes still is developing at this point.
CBS Sports
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Takes snaps at running back
Merritt lined up in the backfield for several snaps Sunday, John DeShazier of the team's official website reports. After spending the majority of the 2021 campaign on the Dolphins' practice squad, Merritt joined the Saints in January. It appears as if the team is considering using him in a hybrid role, affording him reps at both running back and wide receiver.
NBC Sports
Packers to activate David Bakhtiari Sunday
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t be staying on the physically unable to perform list into the regular season again this year. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Sunday that Bakhtiari will be activated from the list. Bakhtiari tore his ACL late in the 2020 season and missed all but one game last year while working his way back. He had another procedure on his knee this offseason and landing on the PUP list at the start of camp left it unclear if he’d be available for the Packers at the start of the season.
2 Packers backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2022 season with a very deep roster. While they could use some more playmakers on offense to help out star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, their depth chart looks pretty secure with Week 1 of the regular season creeping up. Despite that, there are some backups on the Packers […] The post 2 Packers backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Browns' A.J. Green: Suffers potential head injury
Green is being evaluated for a concussion Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Green suffered the potential concussion during the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles. The 24-year is currently competing for a depth spot in the Browns' secondary.
