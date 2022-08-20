ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Ford, CO

145th Arkansas Valley State Fair started today

By Ariel Flatt
 3 days ago
A small town in Colorado celebrated the longest continuous fair in state history. Today, the Arkansas Valley State Fair in Rocky Ford held its 145th parade with more than 140 participants.

People packed the streets to celebrate the agriculture in the valley which includes the area's prized crops: sweet melons.

"We are able to come together as a community and to celebrate each other and the history that brings everybody together a way to celebrate our agricultural community as well as a way to share new experiences and new businesses," said parade participant, Ashley Paugh.

The fair ends tomorrow but the fun doesn't. Don't miss out on Watermelon Day, Saturday, August 20th.

Can't be missed Watermelon Day at the Arkansas Valley State Fair

The tradition started in 1878 when former Governor George Swink wanted to attract people to the lower Arkansas river valley so he grew his own homegrown watermelons and gave them out for free

"I am a watermelon collector so all of those things just mean our community is out for giving and sharing and following a tradition," said Sally Cope at the fair today.

The watermelon carving contest and the seed spitting competition start at 10 AM and stick around after 11 AM for a free watermelon.

