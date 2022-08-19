‘Yellowstone’: 5 Country Music Stars Who Are Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s Work

Taylor Sheridan’s work on Yellowstone has launched him into stardom. The gritty drama series follows the Dutton family’s struggle to maintain control of their family ranch in Montana. The show seems to have stuck in the minds of quite a few celebrities. Here are five country music stars who have voiced their admiration for the series.

Chris Lane | Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood fangirled over ‘Yellowstone’ star Kelsey Asbille

Carrie Underwood is a country music star who rose to fame after emerging victorious from American Idol Season 4. She is also a very vocal fan of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone . The 39-year-old singer has previously Tweeted her reactions to new episodes of the series.

According to Taste of Country , Underwood was also seen posing with Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. The pair appeared to be having a heartfelt chat during the event.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred in ‘1883’

Perhaps the most obvious country music stars who are fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The couple starred as James and Margaret Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 . However, McGraw and Hill were fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work before being cast in the Paramount+ series.

In 2017, McGraw and Hill sat down to watch the murder-mystery film Wind River . “We were like, ‘Who the hell wrote and directed this? This is so good ,’” Hill said while speaking with Parade . Taylor Sheridan was the answer.

McGraw also spoke about how Yellowstone captured his attention. “I liked that it was a mix of Game of Thrones and The Godfather ,” he told Parade. McGraw even set up a private screening of several episodes of the show for him and his friends.

Jason Aldean wrote a song with a ‘Yellowstone vibe’

In January 2022, Jason Aldean proved his love for Yellowstone with the release of his single, “Trouble with a Heartbreak.” The singer announced the song’s release with an Instagram post captained, “Any Yellowstone fans out there?!” In the clip, he described the song’s music video as having a “ Yellowstone vibe,” with horses and mountains in the background.

Chris Lane named his firstborn son after the Dutton family

Chris Lane may be the most devoted fan of Yellowstone on this list. The singer’s music has launched him to stardom and appearances on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN , according to his official website .

On June 8, Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell welcomed their first child, Dutton Walker Lane, into the world. “You can take one guess where we got that from, is from the TV show Yellowstone ,” Lane told PopCulture.com and other media in April. “And we really love the name a lot.” He continued, “I know it’s a little different, but I think it’s pretty cool.”

RELATED: ‘1883’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Insisted They Hire 1 of the Stars Before He Would Even Start Writing — ‘It Won’t Work Unless We Get Her’