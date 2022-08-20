Read full article on original website
Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
WIBW
North Topeka Saddle Club hosts annual rodeo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Saddle Club hosted its annual championship rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, welcoming the community to celebrate the western way of life. Professional cowboys from all over the country came to the club to compete and put on a show for the audience....
WIBW
Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday. Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool. The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down....
WIBW
Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Lowder, the Emporia school teacher who was terminated for helping organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on abortion rights, hasn’t decided what her future plans are. While she could decide to move forward with a lawsuit against Sacred Heart Elementary, it could prove to...
Emporia gazette.com
Schedule change coming for USD 253 students
USD 253 students will see a schedule change on Sept. 2. According to an email sent to parents Monday afternoon, the USD 253 Board of Educaiton voted Aug. 10 to adjust the academic calendar to allow for "additional professional development opportunities outside the regularly scheduled Wednesday Professional Learning Community time."
WIBW
State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
WIBW
KANSASWORKS virtual job fair to take place Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking for a job?. The next KANSASWORKS virtual job fair is set to take place on Wednesday. Representatives from state agencies will be available from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. to highlight full and part-time positions open across the state. You can take part in the...
WIBW
U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week. Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S....
Emporia gazette.com
Nonprofit finds more families 'just holding on'
For some people, fighting inflation has meant driving or dining out less this summer. For others, it’s an ongoing battle to avoid starvation or homelessness. “Last week, we probably had a phone call or two a day about families needing some sort of help,” said Jessica Corpening, Executive Director of Family Promise of the Flint Hills.
lawrencekstimes.com
Gold Medal BBQ’s block party Saturday will celebrate community, restaurant’s first anniversary
Succeeding in the restaurant business can challenge even the most seasoned entrepreneur. Kyle Clemons, owner of Gold Medal BBQ, recognizes the importance of community in ushering his restaurant through its first year in a downtown Lawrence brick-and-mortar building. “We’re here because of community. That’s the only reason we’re still open,”...
Riley Co. Historical Museum property damaged
Riley County Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan around 2:00pm on August 21, 2022. The Riley County Historical Society is listed as the victim when it was reported three windows were damaged on a property. The estimated loss due to the broken windows is...
lawrencekstimes.com
Defend Lawrence! Free 5K run/walk returns early Sunday
Almost 160 years ago, Quantrill’s raiders had no idea that their attempt to destroy Lawrence would one day inspire a celebration of the town’s tenacity. “Defend Lawrence!” — a free 5K and 1-mile run/walk held each year on the anniversary of the Aug. 21, 1863 raid — will return for its ninth year at 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at Ad Astra Running, 734 Massachusetts St.
'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest
Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
Sheriff: Jet ski rider drowns at Kansas lake
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake. On Sunday afternoon, sheriff's deputies responded to the Hillsdale Lake Marina after a jet ski rider was found unresponsive in the lake waters by the marina, according to the sheriff's department. The rider was pulled...
Drowning in eastern Kansas under investigation
Miami County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a victim on a personal watercraft was puled from Hillsdale Lake and later died.
Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
LJWORLD
The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property
A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
WIBW
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
LJWORLD
Humane Society waiving adoption fees on Aug. 27 for its annual Clear the Shelter Day
The Lawrence Humane Society on Saturday, Aug. 27, will host its eighth annual Clear the Shelter Day, part of a nationwide pet adoption campaign. The event, which involves the waiver of adoption fees, aims to get every animal in the shelter matched with a family by the end of the day.
