Australian Government Says it Will Improve Regulations for Crypto Assets

The Australian government has announced that work is “underway on crypto asset reforms” as it aims to regulate digital assets better. In a statement by the Treasury, jointly delivered by the Honorable Jim Chalmers MP, Treasurer and the Honorable Dr. Andrew Leigh MP, Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury, the government said it would improve the way Australia’s regulatory system manages crypto assets, to keep up with developments and provide greater protections for consumers. The ministers added that regulation is struggling to keep pace and adapt with the crypto asset sector.
ASICs Priorities for Next Four Years Include Crypto, Cyber Risks and More

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has posted its Corporate Plan, which seeks to chart its course over the next four years. As one may anticipate, it is heavy on tech-related items, including crypto or digital assets. Joseph Longo, Chair of ASIC, states in the intro:. “In last year’s...
Web3 Venture Studio SuperLayer Establishes $25M Fund Led by Polygon

Web3 venture studio SuperLayer is announcing a $25 million fund “led by anchor investor and strategic partner Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3.”. SuperLayer is “a Web3 venture studio founded by early pioneers in blockchain, gaming, and social tokens who are applying their proven expertise to...
Soft Crypto Markets. Outflows Last Week Totalling $9 Million

Digital asset investment products saw outflows last week totaling $9 million last week with volumes at $1 billion, 55% off the year average and the 2nd lowest this year, according to Coinshares. Pretty much all markets have been volatile, dealing with rising inflation along with increasing interest rates and people...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
DAM Finance Raises $1.8 Million Pre-Seed for “Portfolio Backed Stablecoin”

DAM Finance (or dPRIME Asset Modules Finance) has raised a $1.8 million pre-seed found that was led by Digital Finance Group and Jsqare. Other investors included; Arrington Capital, Ledgerprime, D1 Ventures, 11-11 Capital, Stacker Ventures and “prominent angels within the Dotsama community.”. DAM is creating a protocol for a...
China says international services trade faces challenges

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China is facing growing challenges in international services trade as COVID-19 outbreaks curb mobility and softening external demand weighs on firms' operating outlooks, the country's vice commerce minister said on Tuesday.
New Digital Asset Staking Service Available via Gemini

The team at Gemini are pleased to announce the launch of Gemini Staking, which allows you to seamlessly “receive staking rewards in [their] Gemini account.”. As of August 18, you may “start staking MATIC on the Polygon network.” Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and Audius (AUDIO) support “will be launched soon.”
