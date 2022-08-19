ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
WCVB

New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms

BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Lexington, MA
Bedford, MA
Government
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
CONCORD, NH
thelocalne.ws

Local TV station needs help

Know a selectperson’s good side from their bad side? Then there may be a job in TV for you. Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time videographer to record public meetings. Working under the direction of the production coordinator, the videographer works...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Infrastructure#Urban Construction#Minuteman Extension
Boston Globe

Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm

One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
EVERETT, MA
WWLP

Baker shook by home energy conversion cost

Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
The Bedford Citizen

Smashing Pumpkins Coming to Bedford — Literally

Smashing Pumpkins ~ coming to Bedford. The climate crisis advocacy group Mothers Out Front is making plans for a public event to demonstrate the power of composting. Targeted for Nov. 5, the Saturday afternoon following Halloween, the two-hour event will give residents a unique chance to smash their holiday pumpkins and load the pieces into a composting container.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall

There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
Wilmington Apple

Shawsheen Tech To Hold Swimming Lessons For Kids On Saturdays This Fall

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Tech will be holding registration for their upcoming Fall Learn to Swim Program on Monday, August 29, 2022; Tuesday, August 30, 2022; and Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 2:30pm to 4:30pm, at the school’s pool hallway. Lessons run from Saturday, September 17, 2022 to...
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy