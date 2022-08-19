ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman

SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
bjpenndotcom

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Yardbarker

Dana White Considering England for Leon Edwards-Kamaru Usman Trilogy

It seems to be a foregone conclusion that Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. will meet again. It’s just a matter of when and where. Edwards evened the series with Usman at 1-apiece at UFC 278 with a thrilling fifth-round knockout victory to claim the welterweight title. Afterward, UFC president Dana White said that he’d like to have the third meeting between the two welterweights in Edwards’ home country.
Yardbarker

Leon Edwards shakes up MMA world after shocking win at UFC 278

The UFC 278 results featured exactly what you would expect from a massive UFC pay-per-view card. Knockouts, submissions, and oh yeah, the end of one of the greatest title reigns in UFC history. The event from inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah was headlined by a monumental...
bjpenndotcom

Watch Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s live reactions to Leon Edwards head kick KO of Kamaru Usman (Video)

Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz’s reaction to Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss at UFC 278 has been released. At UFC 278 on Saturday night, Kamaru Usman’s fantastic reign as UFC welterweight champion came to an end when he was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ appeared to be less than a minute away from successfully defending his title for the sixth time, only for ‘Rocky’ to spring a huge surprise by landing a nasty head kick that sent Usman to the shadow realm.
