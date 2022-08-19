ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Unique Tudor Style Home Is Near Lakeside Swim Club

This unique Tudor style home is also a Lakeside Certificate home, meaning you get access to the Lakeside Swim Club. Owned by the same owners for 32 years, this 4-story home has a family room with vintage tile flooring, a main floor with oak hardwood flooring, and Rookwood tile accents on the decorative fireplace and ceiling beams.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

The Taste Of South Louisville Is At Churchill Downs This Weekend

The Taste of South Louisville will be happening this weekend, August 27 at Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. Tickets are $50 and will benefit South Louisville Community Ministries who provide emergency help for neighors in crisis. There will be over 25 vendors, a cash bar, a traveling bookstore, chances to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do Under $10 This Week In Louisville (8/22)

$10 | Gates open daily at 7 a.m. The Fair lasts until the 28th, so you have all week to check out the endless list of things to do. For a quick guide of what to expect, head to LEO’s Guide. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kentucky Center for African American...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Deer Park Is Set To Host The Live Music Event PorchFest Next Month

On Sept. 18, The Deer Park neighborhood is back with its version of PorchFest. The idea of PorchFest was originally from Ithaca, New York and was intended to bring communities closer by offering a cozy way to listen to music, in a very un-”Deliverance”-like way. I’m sure someone has played Dueling Banjos at one of these events and without the “hillbilly” stereotypes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022

Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Hoptown Chronicle

Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus

The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

