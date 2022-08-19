Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Unique Tudor Style Home Is Near Lakeside Swim Club
This unique Tudor style home is also a Lakeside Certificate home, meaning you get access to the Lakeside Swim Club. Owned by the same owners for 32 years, this 4-story home has a family room with vintage tile flooring, a main floor with oak hardwood flooring, and Rookwood tile accents on the decorative fireplace and ceiling beams.
leoweekly.com
The Taste Of South Louisville Is At Churchill Downs This Weekend
The Taste of South Louisville will be happening this weekend, August 27 at Churchill Downs on Millionaires Row. Tickets are $50 and will benefit South Louisville Community Ministries who provide emergency help for neighors in crisis. There will be over 25 vendors, a cash bar, a traveling bookstore, chances to...
leoweekly.com
Two Local Beer Events This Weekend In Louisville, And One With Margaritas
We’re still two months away from Oktoberfest, but beer remains popular in every season. As it happens, there are two big events in Louisville that celebrate local brews, and we’ve got the info you need below. Of course, both events are 21+, so remember to bring your ID....
wdrb.com
Turf installed ahead of Topgolf's late-2022 opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Turf is being installed on Louisville's soon-to-be Topgolf facility near Oxmoor Mall. The three-story golf-entertainment complex sits at the old Sears wing of Oxmoor Center. It will include a driving range with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays as well as a bar, dining area and roof terrace.
wdrb.com
Full-service hotel coming to the Highlands in spring of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is home to bars, restaurants and plenty of shopping. But there's one thing missing in the Highlands — a full-service hotel. That will change in the spring of 2023 when a 65-room boutique hotel opens at the corner of Baxter Avenue and Breckinridge Street. The developer is Weyland Ventures, who acquired the building just before the pandemic began.
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do Under $10 This Week In Louisville (8/22)
$10 | Gates open daily at 7 a.m. The Fair lasts until the 28th, so you have all week to check out the endless list of things to do. For a quick guide of what to expect, head to LEO’s Guide. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kentucky Center for African American...
leoweekly.com
Deer Park Is Set To Host The Live Music Event PorchFest Next Month
On Sept. 18, The Deer Park neighborhood is back with its version of PorchFest. The idea of PorchFest was originally from Ithaca, New York and was intended to bring communities closer by offering a cozy way to listen to music, in a very un-”Deliverance”-like way. I’m sure someone has played Dueling Banjos at one of these events and without the “hillbilly” stereotypes.
WLKY.com
Behind the scenes at the World's Championship Horse Show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 119thWorld's Championship Horse Show is underway at the Kentucky State Fair. The exciting and prestigious World's Championship Horse Show is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair and crowns world champion Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies and Road Horses in different divisions. The show attracts...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
wdrb.com
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
leoweekly.com
Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022
Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
wdrb.com
Louisville resident wagers $5 and wins $280,000 on Kentucky Lottery online game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 wager on an online Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game paid off with a big jackpot for a Louisville resident. In a release, the lottery said S. Harris logged on to a phone to play Celtic Coins game just after midnight on Monday. “I had...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Valley Sports Little League championship memories still inspire Zach Osborne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been 20 years since the Valley Sports Little League players sparkled as Louisville’s Boys of Summer. “Seems like it was yesterday,” said Zach Osborne, one of the team’s stars. “The camaraderie we had. As a a team, we put so much hard, hard work in.”
Here's what Broadway shows will be in Louisville over the next few months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Performing Arts is kicking off its 2022-2023 season is packed full of popular Broadway shows, and for the first time ever, will kickstart the season with the first performances of one show's national tour.
WLKY.com
Louisville native getting adjusted to life at the next level on UK football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A highly touted offensive lineman from Louisville is adjusting to college football at the University of Kentucky. Kiyaunta Goodwin, who graduated from Charlestown High School in Indiana, enrolled at UK early to participate in spring practice. Considered a 5-star recruit out of high school by most...
Wave 3
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ulysses S. Grant was President when the Louisville Water Company installed a massive water main under Frankfort Avenue. Almost a century and a half later, it is about to be replaced. “It was put in the ground in 1877 and it lived a great life,” Louisville...
Clarksville man critical after water rescue in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Clarksville man has been hospitalized following a water-related incident in Santa Claus, Indiana. Indiana Conservation officers along with the Santa Claus Police Department responded to Christmas Lake Village Beach after a man had been reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Monday. Police said...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
WLKY.com
All 15 beagle puppies taken in by Kentucky Humane Society find forever homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember all those thousands of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility? And how some of them were taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society?. Well, good news: All of the puppies have found homes. Four thousand beagles were rescued from a research facility in...
