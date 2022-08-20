Read full article on original website
Related
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
WCVB
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on
In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Boston Globe
Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm
One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
Asian Spotted Lantern Fly – Have you heard about it? What’s Bedford Thinking?
We are under attack! The Spotted Lantern Fly, which is native to parts of southeast Asia, is here in Massachusetts. It was first spotted in the U.S. in 2014, in Berks County, PA. Little was known about its potential impact at the time. Unlike in its native region, there are...
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Most of Massachusetts is under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to US drought monitor
Low summer rainfall coupled with high temperatures and humidity, which made certain parts of the commonwealth feel as hot as 100 degrees during recent heat waves, has the majority of Massachusetts now placed under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor (USDM). Parts of Worcester...
Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts
LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
Letter to the Editor: Minuteman Extension Would Be a Sheer Delight
I just returned from my second bike outing this week on the existing Minuteman shared-used path heading from Bedford to Lexington and Arlington during midday. Here is what I saw:. The paved path was wide, green, and cool, with overhanging trees set back from an unpaved shoulder on both sides....
Health professionals warn COVID poised to take off in fall
HOPKINTON, Mass. — On the one hand, Hopkinton is a highly vaccinated town when it comes to Covid. On the other, it’s been ominously quiet this summer at the Health Department. “Demand has been really slow,” said Health Director Shaun McAuliffe. “And we expected a drop in demand...
abingtonnews.org
Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant
Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
Zoning Board to Review Proposal for 38 Residential Units, Parking Lot Near Polar Park in Worcester
WORCESTER - The city's Zoning Board of Appeals will review a proposal for 38 residential units at 90 Lamartine St. and an adjacent parking lot on Monday. The Lamartine Street property is an old tool factory built in 1907, according to state records. The F. E. Reed Tool Company Factory Building is a three-story building with a basement. Each floor level is 10,764 sq. ft. The first floor of the building has most recently been used as a self-storage facility.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters battle brush fire in the Desert
MARLBOROUGH – The resources of the Marlborough Fire Department were put to the test on Friday as firefighters battled a brush fire burning deep in the woods in the Desert Conservation Area off Concord Road. At the end of Friday, fire officials estimated the brush fire spread over 10...
whdh.com
Tufts Medical Center worries Orange Line shutdown may effect patient access
BOSTON (WHDH) - Tufts Medical Center is worried how the 30-day Orange Line shutdown will effect patients. The hospital’s Orange Line stop was one of the stops that was left without shuttle service in the MBTA’s initial diversion plans. On Thursday the MBTA announced that they would be...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0