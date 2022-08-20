ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bedford Citizen

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Baker shook by home energy conversion cost

Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SAUGUS, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on

In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water.  On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford,...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Drought#Water Systems#Water Conservation#Water District#Bedford#The Quabbin Reservoir#Hanscom Air Force Base
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm

One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
EVERETT, MA
WCVB

New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms

BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
CBS Boston

Smoke from brush fires reported around Massachusetts

LYNN – People in several Massachusetts communities have noticed a haze and the smell of smoke, a result of various brush fires in recent days.Suspicious fires are burning in Lynn Woods, and as a result, smoke has been reported in surrounding towns.Firefighters warned that crews would be back in the area on Saturday fighting the flames."We do not anticipate any structures to be involved at all. The woods will remain closed until it is deemed safe. Please follow the posted signs to keep out," Lynn Fire Department posted on Friday.The back edge of Gannon Golf Course was burned as well. Police...
abingtonnews.org

Another MBTA death in Abington; town hiring safety consultant

Safety improvements are needed along a dangerous stretch of track in North Abington, town officials say, after yet another person was killed by an MBTA commuter rail train. “It’s concerning. This is the second fatal accident in the last [4] months,” said Abington Police Chief David Del Papa.
thisweekinworcester.com

Zoning Board to Review Proposal for 38 Residential Units, Parking Lot Near Polar Park in Worcester

WORCESTER - The city's Zoning Board of Appeals will review a proposal for 38 residential units at 90 Lamartine St. and an adjacent parking lot on Monday. The Lamartine Street property is an old tool factory built in 1907, according to state records. The F. E. Reed Tool Company Factory Building is a three-story building with a basement. Each floor level is 10,764 sq. ft. The first floor of the building has most recently been used as a self-storage facility.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighters battle brush fire in the Desert

MARLBOROUGH – The resources of the Marlborough Fire Department were put to the test on Friday as firefighters battled a brush fire burning deep in the woods in the Desert Conservation Area off Concord Road. At the end of Friday, fire officials estimated the brush fire spread over 10...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy