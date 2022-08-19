Read full article on original website
National School Lunch Program ~ Food Service in Bedford Schools 2022-2023
~ Submitted by Ken Whittier, Director of Food Services. Bedford Public Schools will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program (not all schools serve breakfast). As part of this program, Bedford High School, John Glenn Middle School, Lane and Davis Elementary Schools will offer healthy meals every school day.
NECN
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
everettleader.com
Alcy Neither Condemned Nor Applauded For Allegations Made About the Mayor
Guerline Alcy stood up and was counted last week among the bravest of women making allegations of sexual harassment, racial discrimination and retaliation against the most powerful of elected public officials, Mayor Carlo DeMaria. However, her moment of truth, following more than a year of hesitancy about making such allegations...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
WCVB
Massachusetts men victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, police say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are dead in connection with separate possible drownings in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police officials said the department first received a call about a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that a man...
Letter to the Editor: Minuteman Extension Would Be a Sheer Delight
I just returned from my second bike outing this week on the existing Minuteman shared-used path heading from Bedford to Lexington and Arlington during midday. Here is what I saw:. The paved path was wide, green, and cool, with overhanging trees set back from an unpaved shoulder on both sides....
americanmilitarynews.com
Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire
Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver
BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man thought he won just $2,000, instead he became a millionaire
A Massachusetts man thought he had won just $2,000 but it turns out he had won much more. The Massachusetts State Lottery has announced that David Watts has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Watts, who is...
Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts
Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
newbedfordguide.com
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
Massachusetts woman sentenced in TSA wire fraud scheme
A Lynn woman was sentenced in connection to a fraud scheme to defraud the TSA union funds.
WMUR.com
Adam Montgomery's attorneys file motion to suppress evidence from a cellphone
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Lawyers representing Adam Montgomery are asking a judge to throw out evidence from a cellphone he had. Attorneys said Manchester police violated the U.S. and New Hampshire constitutions when they took a cell phone from the father of missing child Harmony Montgomery. Black Law Group attorney...
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: No More Test and Stay
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have risen slightly week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. The two week case count has increased to 79 positive cases, up from 69 positive cases reported on Aug. 11. The positive test rate increased...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
