ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bedford Citizen

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab

A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
MALDEN, MA
everettleader.com

Alcy Neither Condemned Nor Applauded For Allegations Made About the Mayor

Guerline Alcy stood up and was counted last week among the bravest of women making allegations of sexual harassment, racial discrimination and retaliation against the most powerful of elected public officials, Mayor Carlo DeMaria. However, her moment of truth, following more than a year of hesitancy about making such allegations...
WNAW 94.7

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Elections#Early Voting#Registered Voters#Election Day#Politics
WWLP

Baker shook by home energy conversion cost

Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
americanmilitarynews.com

Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire

Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts mail carrier arrested on charges that he stole mail he was supposed to deliver

BOSTON – An employee for the U.S. Postal Service in Massachusetts was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
WBEC AM

Here’s When Your Car Will Get ‘Booted’ In Massachusetts

Say what you want about those parking enforcement people (meter attendants), but they sure are efficient. I had to go to city hall recently for a birth certificate, so I punched in my plate number at the kiosk legitimizing my free half hour. I had bumped into a friend on...
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Postal Service employee arrested for mail theft

” An employee for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) was arrested today for allegedly stealing packages he was responsible for delivering. William J. Paige, 32, of Duxbury, was indicted on three counts of theft of mail matter by a Postal Service employee. Paige was released on conditions following an initial appearance today in federal court in Worcester before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Hennessy.
spectrumnews1.com

New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

“FOMO Begone!”

Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
BEDFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: No More Test and Stay

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have risen slightly week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. The two week case count has increased to 79 positive cases, up from 69 positive cases reported on Aug. 11. The positive test rate increased...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy