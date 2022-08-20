Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move
The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
This Stat Shows Awful Aspect Of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Game
The San Francisco 49ers made a bold decision this offseason. They decided to make a change at the quarterback position, replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been the starter since being acquired from the New England Patriots in 2017, for Trey Lance. It was a move that was coming sooner than...
Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from preseason win over Saints
The Green Bay Packers took an early lead on a Jordan Love touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs and then put away Friday night’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on a 51-yard touchdown run from quarterback Danny Etling. Results this time of year don’t really matter. The process does, especially for players fighting for roster spots.
49ers vs Vikings: 3 Takeaways at Halftime
After joint practices for two days earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are currently playing at U.S. Bank Stadium. Just an hour and a half before game time, the Vikings announced that 27 of their 85 players on the roster would not play. In turn, the...
Bears Bring in Former Vikings Fullback
Former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas has signed with the Bears who could need some insurance at the position.
Buccaneers need to listen to Aaron Rodgers with Tom Brady
While it appears as if the quote was taken beyond it’s original meeting, the Buccaneers need to listen to Aaron Rodgers with their use of Tom Brady. Tom Brady is back at practice with the Buccaneers after his brief hiatus. The couple of weeks that followed the initial announcement...
Projecting Packers' 53-man roster following preseason win over Saints
OFFENSE (25) WR (7): Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree. TE (4): Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Nate Becker. OL (9): Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Zach Tom, Sean Rhyan, Jake Hanson, Caleb Jones. NOTE:...
27 Vikings won't play in preseason game against 49ers
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
49ers injury update: Health trending right direction
While the 49ers wrestle with some injury issues at right tackle, they’re seeing their health trend up at some other positions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday in a conference call with media said the team expected to get a slew of their injured players back in action in the final week of the preseason.
