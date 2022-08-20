ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move

The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers need to listen to Aaron Rodgers with Tom Brady

While it appears as if the quote was taken beyond it’s original meeting, the Buccaneers need to listen to Aaron Rodgers with their use of Tom Brady. Tom Brady is back at practice with the Buccaneers after his brief hiatus. The couple of weeks that followed the initial announcement...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Dontae Johnson
Person
Darqueze Dennard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury update: Health trending right direction

While the 49ers wrestle with some injury issues at right tackle, they’re seeing their health trend up at some other positions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday in a conference call with media said the team expected to get a slew of their injured players back in action in the final week of the preseason.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy