LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Relive the moment Angus Young grabbed a fan by the nose after being drenched in beer
In 2000, Angus Young confronted a fan who threw beer at him during an AC/DC show. The moment was captured and now lives on forever. In the movie Close Encounters Of The Third Kind, there's a scene in which a reporter attending a military press conference points out that a lack of evidence for extra-terrestrial activity doesn't mean that such activity doesn't exist.
‘The Munsters’: Herman, Lily Perform Hilarious Sonny and Cher Cover
It was recently announced that singer-songwriter-filmmaker Rob Zombie is releasing a new reboot of “The Munsters.” Zombie has dropped several original songs for the film, with a new one being a cover of a familiar song. Produced by Zombie and Zeuss, “I Got You Babe” is a cover...
