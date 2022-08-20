Read full article on original website
Tomlin makes example of Steelers offensive line Monday
The Steelers’ offense line was, to be blunt, abysmal Saturday night in Jacksonville during Pittsburgh’s 16-15 preseason win over the Jaguars. On Monday, Mike Tomlin made sure to tell them all about it.
Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message About Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett
FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd already seems to be over the Mitch Trubisky era in Pittsburgh. During Saturday's preseason action, The Volume Sports founder tweeted: "Ok, seen enough of magnificent Mitch. Let’s get to Kenny Pickett already." Pickett dazzled in his preseason debut, both statistically and from...
Steelers G Kendrick Green says Mike Tomlin called him out in team meeting
Saturday was another lackluster performance for the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line. This unit got pushed around bigtime by the Jacksonville Jaguars front with one of the worst offenders being guard Kendrick Green. When Green spoke to the media he noted that he specifically was called out by head coach Mike...
‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Steelers Offensive Line Struggles Continue
The Steelers went head to head with the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday. One of the biggest takeaways was the Steelers Offensive line. The Jaguars are a much more difficult task to go against than the Seahawks and it showed. Steelers Offensive Line Struggles. Say what you want about the Jaguars, but...
Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
NFL
Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy
It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Jaguars
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for their second preseason game of the year. With Mitch Trubisky leading the way at quarterback, the offense should see most of its stars on the field. For the defense, it's a different story. The Steelers will keep some...
Buccaneers need to listen to Aaron Rodgers with Tom Brady
While it appears as if the quote was taken beyond it’s original meeting, the Buccaneers need to listen to Aaron Rodgers with their use of Tom Brady. Tom Brady is back at practice with the Buccaneers after his brief hiatus. The couple of weeks that followed the initial announcement...
Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves
Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
WPIAL title contender Clairton somehow flying under radar
As in, the football team that won 10 WPIAL titles in a 14-year span, most recently in 2019? The Bears lost in the first round of the playoffs last season and coach Wayne Wade has noticed folks seem to have forgotten about them. In fact, he was a little surprised...
Pittsburgh Penguins sign defenseman Jack St. Ivany to two-year contract
The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free agent defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, entry-level contract on Saturday. The deal runs
