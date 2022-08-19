Read full article on original website
Cynthia Smith-Harmes
3d ago
double the salary, cut in half is more like it. with inflation and they want more yeah right. I say no to the no to the no
Reply(3)
2
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners Meeting Agenda
August 23, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. 4. Action Items A. Health Department 1. COVID-19 Update. 2. Project Coordinator/Regional Liaison Agreement: Rebecca Crow. B. Engineer 1. Sidewalk Waiver Request: Windemere Woods. 2. Settlement Agreement: Kansas Road Right of Way Acquisition Agreement – Donaldson. 3. Oak Hill Road Right of...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County landmark needs some love
A local landmark may be in need of a little help. Indiana Landmarks released its annual list of the 10 most endangered landmarks in the state. Officials say these places face many problems including abandonment, neglect, or owners who don’t have the money for repairs. In Vincennes, the Knox...
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, August 22, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
14news.com
Mike Pence visiting Evansville for annual banquet of Right to Life
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be in Evansville later this week. He is coming as a special guest at the annual banquet of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana. The banquet is at 7 Thursday night at the Old National Events Plaza.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. It all happened before 1. A house explosion in Wabash County, Illinois left one man dead and another seriously hurt. This happened just nine days after a house exploded in Evansville, leaving three dead and one injured. A fiery...
14news.com
Evansville building listed as top 10 most-endangered in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Hulman building went up in 1929. At 10 stories tall, the Art Deco stood out in the skyline, a downtown highlight. In 2022, after seeing most of the rooms in the building vacant for some time, it’s seen better days. “Really it started...
Cannelton City Schools call off bus route for Tuesday
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Some Cannelton City Schools parents will have to figure out a different way of getting their kids to class on Tuesday. The district announced Monday evening that they will not have a Tell City bus route on Tuesday, August 23. “We apologize for the inconvenience. We currently have no substitute […]
14news.com
Three hurt in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three people were shot in Evansville early Monday morning. That came in just after midnight. Evansville police say two men were found shot on East Riverside Drive near Linwood Avenue. They tell us both victims were alert and conscious. The victims told officers they were sitting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
14news.com
Organizers to host event for residents to give feedback on Evansville park Master Plan
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for community involvement as they begin the development of a five-year Master Plan. Organizers are hosting a ‘Community Open House’ on Thursday, August 25 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CK Newsome Community...
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
EPD: No suspect found after standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) have released more information on a standoff. Officers believed a suspect who fled from a traffic stop went into a home on Margybeth Avenue near Green River Road. Police say they got a search warrant for the home, but the suspect was not inside […]
14news.com
Evansville offering free rain barrel pickup
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can pick up a rain barrel in downtown Evansville this week. The city partnered once again with Coca-Cola Refreshments to offer free rain barrels to residents. You can pick one up starting at 10 Wednesday morning. Officials tell us there are 80 barrels up for...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – August 22, 2022
Speeding: Kyle Batson; Meetkumar K. Patel; Mary L. Krueger; Paige A. Murphy; Trevor J. Hubert; Vincent D. Schultz, Jr.; Daniel L. Fathergill; Jesse R. Horn; Morgan B. Maske; Cameron W. Rice; Grant T. Hoffman; Riley K. Rynkowski; James P. Gardner; Mark A. Waldron; Mercedes L. Long; Tristan R. English; Jennifer E. Eakes; Evan P. Buechlein; Daniel R. Singleton; Jade Heistand; Holly N. Blevins; Krista K. Hurley; Bren Miller; Caleb Mulzer; Jaw T. Paw; Ayleigh D. Brown; Timothy L. Durbin; Town Henry Ellis; Jose R. Dos Santos, Jr.
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
City-wide power outages strike Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
14news.com
Affidavit: Florida man arrested, accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Florida man is in jail accused of child molestation in Vanderburgh County. Officials say the investigation first started at the end of July when deputies were called to a home on Petersburg Road for a sensitive incident report. Authorities learned that 63-year-old Matthew Tierney...
104.1 WIKY
Large Amount Of Drugs Seized In Henderson
The Henderson Police Department and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force concluded a large scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson. The agencies executed a search warrant in the 2800 block of Browns Drive on Thursday. Police arrested Jeremy Book and Kristin Wright. Over 100 grams of meth, magic mushrooms, Xanax...
Comments / 18