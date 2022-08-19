ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Somerset World War II Veteran turning 100

By Georgia McCarthur
FOX 56
FOX 56
 3 days ago

SOMERSET, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – A Somerset man is nearing the century mark and as you can imagine he has many stories to share.

“Well I have enjoyed the 100 years,’ Richard Gregory said.

What does the invention of desktop computers, the great depression, and both world wars have in common?

They all took place during the life of World War II veteran Gregory.

“I like to exercise, I get weaker all the time, but anyway I still keep going and I plan to keep going until I die,’ Gregory said.

He was a world war two engineer who is now a somerset resident. He is also a survivor of two crash landings.

“It was over death valley, so all of us rode the plane down to the valley there and tore the plane up, but we made it,’ Gregory said.

As another birthday is on the horizon, his hearing may be fading, but Gregory remains sharp as a tack.

“Keep mentally active and physically active and you will have a good life. I am not in control of that, it depends on God,’ Gregory said.

He credits his long life to traveling across the world, being with his family letting the man upstairs take the wheel.

I think your life tells people what kind of person you are and I don’t know if I have any enemies,’ Gregory said.

Gregory will officially be a century old Friday, Aug. 26.  Happy birthday Richard!

