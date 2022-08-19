ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Family of San Bernardino man shot and killed by police reveals results of independent autopsy

By Leticia Juarez via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

The family of Rob Adams gathered on the steps of San Bernardino City Hall Friday to call for justice once again. This time, however, they came with the results of an independent autopsy.

The 23-year-old was fatally shot in July during a confrontation with two San Bernardino police officers that was captured by a surveillance camera.

"None of the seven shots striking Rob Adams, who we all see was retreating on the video, have a front to back trajectory," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family in a potential civil lawsuit against the police department, holding the results of the autopsy report in his hand.

He said the results of the report performed on Aug. 8 reveal all of Adams' wounds were to the back.

"They were not threatened by a Black man running away from them. There was no reason for them to shoot this Black man running away from them seven times," said Crump.

READ ALSO | Video raises questions about deadly officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino

New video has emerged showing officers shoot and kill an armed man in a San Bernardino parking lot - and family members are seeking answers about the incident.

The shooting happened on Saturday, July 16, in a parking lot.

According to authorities, officers were investigating an illegal online gambling business.

In the surveillance video, Adams is seen pulling something from his waistband as police pull up in an unmarked car.

As the officers exit their vehicle, Adams runs and they open fire, shooting him as he flees.

Authorities say Adams was armed at the time and while he didn't point the weapon at officers, they believed Adams was taking cover behind parked cars to shoot at them.

Video from one of the officer's body cameras appears to show Adams tossing a gun on the roof. Authorities say they recovered a gun that contained a bullet in the chamber along with a fully loaded magazine.

"It was a coward way to kill someone," said Robert Adams about his son's death.

Tamika King, Rob Adams' mother, said she was on the phone with her son at the time of the shooting and that he was holding his cellphone and not a gun.

"I'm in pain," she said. "I won't see my son walk through that door no more. I won't see his beautiful smile. I won't have his love and loyalty that he had for his family no more. So, I ask for justice, that's all. I want justice for Rob."

READ ALSO | Mother of San Bernardino man killed by police calls shooting unjustified: 'I just want justice'

In addition, the family's attorneys claim police lied about his criminal record. They said police confused him with other relatives named Robert Adams, but his name was Rob Adams.

Eyewitness News reached out to the San Bernardino Police Department, which did not have a comment, but said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Funeral services for Rob Adams will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, in San Bernardino at Ecclesia Christian Fellowship.

The funeral is open to the public.

Comments / 34

Carmen Billingsley
3d ago

didn't this guy have an unregistered gun and why did he run with a gun in his hands. he could have easily turned and shot. moral of the story WHEN THE COPS SAY STOP AND GO TO THE GROUND DO IT.

Reply
17
Silver Alert 1600 Penn
3d ago

He was the “security guard” for an illegal gambling operation. He was a convicted felon. PERIOD. THE END. Next.

Reply(7)
22
peppercorn
2d ago

all I know is I've never been a criminal with a gun running for cops so I guess that's why I'm alive and my family has never sued the police. 🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃😎

Reply
6
 

