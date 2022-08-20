Read full article on original website
Florence community pays respect to WWII veteran who had no living relatives
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW)– The Florence community came together on Monday to attend the funeral of a 98-year-old World War II veteran with no living relatives. John Dewitt Woodbury, who served in the US Navy, died earlier this month. According to his close friend June Yarborough, Woodbury had one point been under the watch of an […]
Humane Society of Marlboro County closed Saturday as they have no more space
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Humane Society of Marlboro County shelter will be closed on Saturday. In a Facebook post from the shelter, they said they have absolutely nowhere else to put another dog or cat; until they can get a rescue transport on the road. The post...
Curry Family Reunion is having backpack giveaway, health fair on Aug. 20
The Curry Family is using their family reunion to help give back to the community. A free backpack giveaway is underway today (Aug. 20) in the parking lot of the Marlboro County EMS building on Marlboro Street (across from the back of Wells Fargo). It is from 9 a.m.-noon. In...
Sheriff reminds Richmond County students, parents, drivers to be safe as school starts back
ROCKINGHAM — Everyday millions of students use school buses as transportation to and from school. Although school buses represent the safest form of highway transportation, there are a number of safety factors of which both student and drivers should be aware. Hoping to ensure school bus safety, Sheriff Mark Gulledge encourages caution whenever school buses are present.
Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
Dillon County principal shot to death
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
Middle school student describes terrifying moment Chesterfield County bus overturns
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Parents are calling for changes in Chesterfield County after a school bus overturned Friday, leaving at least eight children hurt. “People could have died and I’m glad that no one did,” said 12-year-old Mahailey Jordan. Most of the children are now back home...
Rockingham Moose Lodge hosting back-to-school bash
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County children have one more weekend of summer fun before classes resume on Monday. The Rockingham Moose Lodge is hosting a back-to-school bash on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. According to a flyer, there will be water slides, a bounce house, dunking booth, face painting and...
Harnett County Animal Shelter Hosts Clear The Shelter Event
In support of National Clear the Shelter initiative, Harnett County Animal Services will waive adoption fees for all animals at the Harnett County Animal Shelter Monday, August 22 through Saturday, August 27. The Animal Shelter is located at 1100 McKay Place in Lillington. “Clear the Shelter” is a nationwide initiative...
Nominee for SC gov. to speak at Seminar Brewing in Florence on Tuesday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey will be in the Pee Dee on Tuesday. Cunningham and Casey have planned a visit to Seminar Brewing in Florence to speak with supporters. During their “Rally with Joe and Tally”, they plan...
Florence family searches for missing daughter
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week. Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call. Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go […]
Black-owned private school opening in Fayetteville
The first day of school at Genesis Christian is Sept. 1.
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
Parents charged with murder after body of decomposed infant found in backyard
ERWIN, Harnett County — A North Carolina couple is jailed after the body of an infant was found in their backyard. Police in Erwin said they got a tip about an unreported death that happened several months ago, and a cadaver dog lead them to a decomposed body of a baby behind the house.
4 North Carolina homes hit by lightning during ‘torrential downpour’ on Sunday
The lightning hit and ruptured a gas line from an above-ground propane tank, triggering a fire at one of the homes near Aberdeen.
