Laurinburg, NC

The Richmond Observer

Sheriff reminds Richmond County students, parents, drivers to be safe as school starts back

ROCKINGHAM — Everyday millions of students use school buses as transportation to and from school. Although school buses represent the safest form of highway transportation, there are a number of safety factors of which both student and drivers should be aware. Hoping to ensure school bus safety, Sheriff Mark Gulledge encourages caution whenever school buses are present.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg, NC
Laurinburg, NC
WBTW News13

Missing Florence woman found safe in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence woman previously reported missing has been reunited with her family. Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, says the woman was found in Myrtle Beach and is safe with her family. Family members told News13 it had been nearly a month since hearing from the woman.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Dillon County principal shot to death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
jocoreport.com

Harnett County Animal Shelter Hosts Clear The Shelter Event

In support of National Clear the Shelter initiative, Harnett County Animal Services will waive adoption fees for all animals at the Harnett County Animal Shelter Monday, August 22 through Saturday, August 27. The Animal Shelter is located at 1100 McKay Place in Lillington. “Clear the Shelter” is a nationwide initiative...
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Nominee for SC gov. to speak at Seminar Brewing in Florence on Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and his running mate Tally Casey will be in the Pee Dee on Tuesday. Cunningham and Casey have planned a visit to Seminar Brewing in Florence to speak with supporters. During their “Rally with Joe and Tally”, they plan...
WBTW News13

Florence family searches for missing daughter

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week. Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call. Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go […]
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Deputies: Moore County nurse arrested for stealing pills from jail

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday for stealing antibiotics and giving them to family members, according to the sheriff’s office. Deanna Marie Thomas, 40, is a former nurse that worked for Southern Health Partners and was assigned to the Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

