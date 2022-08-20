Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
South Side Mission fundraiser returns to support youth expansion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Monday’s Loving Living Local segment. All right. So you guys are welcome for us to kind of take a hiatus here from this big fundraiser but tell us it’s coming back. Coming up here soon. Tell us about it.
Central Illinois Proud
New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
wcbu.org
Boone: Reducing Peoria violence requires root cause work, not just a punitive approach
Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone says a collaborative, holistic approach is what's needed to address community violence in the city. That was the sentiment of a piece Boone penned in the August issue of the Community Word newspaper. One recent collaboration is the partnership between Peoria...
KWQC
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
nprillinois.org
Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Central Illinois Proud
Planning for a project to transform downtown Bloomington begins
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Planning will begin Monday, on a project aimed at transforming downtown Bloomington. The $750,000 contract will begin phase one planning for a downtown Bloomington streetscape, and it’s coming from the city’s ARPA funds. It’s a project many are aiming to improve walkability, create...
Central Illinois Proud
Sewer work will close East Peoria road Monday
UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an East Peoria press release, the road closure is expected to continue until 2 p.m. Tuesday. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Oakwood Road will close between Campanile Drive and Avondale Drive Monday. According to a city press release, the road will be...
1470 WMBD
Bradley University move ins to continue with thousands arriving this week
PEORIA, Ill. — We’ll continue to see Bradley University students moving back in through this week, but it’s a relief for many of the first year students, who accomplished their move-in, dodging the rain on Saturday. “What we like to do, especially with our new students, is...
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.
Central Illinois Proud
Viral video brings attention to children in need of homes
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A video gained viral attention after a 5-year-old girl with special needs was recorded sleeping in the office of a Chicago-land DCFS building. Many are criticizing the agency that is meant to protect children from these types of conditions. The Children’s Home in Peoria gets...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation
Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation. Hazardous household waste collection cancelled for …. Inaugural Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day to …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking …. Coroner identifies...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Central Illinois Proud
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
videtteonline.com
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
hoiabc.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
hoiabc.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Knox County operation leads to 4 arrests
WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday. According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations. The...
1470 WMBD
Manier asks residents to “Shop Local” to keep Washington businesses thriving
WASHINGTON, Ill. — Washington, Illinois’ local economy is made up of many small, locally-owned businesses. A few of them have struggled financially to the point that they’re closing their doors. Washington Mayor Gary Manier says the good news is, overall, most of the city’s shops are doing...
