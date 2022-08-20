ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

South Side Mission fundraiser returns to support youth expansion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Below is the transcript for Monday’s Loving Living Local segment. All right. So you guys are welcome for us to kind of take a hiatus here from this big fundraiser but tell us it’s coming back. Coming up here soon. Tell us about it.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New YMCA facility opens in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois. Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only. The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
KWQC

Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
State
Wisconsin State
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Planning for a project to transform downtown Bloomington begins

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Planning will begin Monday, on a project aimed at transforming downtown Bloomington. The $750,000 contract will begin phase one planning for a downtown Bloomington streetscape, and it’s coming from the city’s ARPA funds. It’s a project many are aiming to improve walkability, create...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sewer work will close East Peoria road Monday

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.) — According to an East Peoria press release, the road closure is expected to continue until 2 p.m. Tuesday. EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Oakwood Road will close between Campanile Drive and Avondale Drive Monday. According to a city press release, the road will be...
EAST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Christmas#Yard Of#Morelands
Central Illinois Proud

How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Viral video brings attention to children in need of homes

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A video gained viral attention after a 5-year-old girl with special needs was recorded sleeping in the office of a Chicago-land DCFS building. Many are criticizing the agency that is meant to protect children from these types of conditions. The Children’s Home in Peoria gets...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation

Peoria’s 16th homicide of 2022 under investigation. Hazardous household waste collection cancelled for …. Inaugural Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day to …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Central Illinois Newsday: Honoring World Honey Bee …. Need a job? Central Illinois employers are looking …. Coroner identifies...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
PTSD
Central Illinois Proud

No suspect yet in overnight weekend shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning involving a juvenile male victim and an unknown suspect. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday to respond to a report of a person being shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male who had been shot.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Central Illinois Proud

Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Normal Police investigating burglary to school

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Knox County operation leads to 4 arrests

WATAGA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four wanted individuals at Willard Street Apartments in Wataga Monday. According to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office press release, the operation began after the sheriff’s office received information about several wanted individuals’ locations. The...
KNOX COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy