Fire Crews Put Out Car Fire on I-80 West East of Sparks
An investigation is underway after an early morning car fire on I-80 west between Mustang and Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue quickly put out the flames. They say flames extended to nearby brush. No injuries were reported. Storey County also helped with the fire.
Out-of control-vehicle collides into RV park trailer
A man sitting at this dinette table in an RV park suddenly found himself thrown from his seat after an out-of-control vehicle left Highway 70 and crashed into his trailer. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Barry Waters, 61, of Reno, was driving his Honda CRV westbound on Highway 70 approaching the Golden RV Park in Cromberg.
Fire Crews Knock Down Small Fire Near Verdi
Fire crews are mopping up after a small fire near Verdi. The fire, less than acre in size, started just before 11:40 a.m. on Monday east of Cabela's and the train tracks. Smoke could be seen on fire cameras. TMFR says the fire was likely caused by utilities but an...
Fire crews battle blaze in Verdi
VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District battled a two-acre fire in Verdi Monday afternoon. They were assisted by the Reno Fire Department and say the likely cause was from utilities. Fire crews remain on scene to mop up, according to the latest from the department. No...
Five injured in multi-vehicle crash involving semi in Incline Village
Five people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck in Incline Village Friday Afternoon. Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection district responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 28 and Country Club Drive around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022. Three people...
Two Injured In Crash On McCarran Blvd.
Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and the cars hit head-on. Officials with Sparks Police and Nevada State Police say one of the drivers ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
Kiely Rodni Search: New Details, Photos Emerge After SUV Pulled From California Reservoir
Authorities believe they may have located the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni after they pulled a SUV from a California reservoir on Sunday. The discovery comes after a private dive team claimed that they found Rodni’s body. While authorities have not yet confirmed that Rodni has been found, they...
Shots fired from vehicle in Sparks; no injuries
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Someone fired shots from a vehicle Saturday night in Sparks but the Sparks Police Department said there were no injuries. It happened Saturday about 9:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive just west of Shadow Mountain Park. Police said someone called 911 to report shots...
Two travel trailers burned in Spanish Springs fire
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire in Spanish Springs late Sunday afternoon destroyed two travel trailers, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire was reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. at Dolores Drive and Pyramid Way. There was no damage to the main residence and the home remains inhabitable, TMFR...
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
Missing Truckee teen believed to be pulled from Prosser Lake, family releases statement
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — UPDATE as of 3:30 p.m. on August 22:. Kiely Rodni's family releases a statement following a news conference with law enforcement agencies Monday morning:. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life's song while we celebrate our daughter's spirit and heal our...
Police Investigating Shots Fired from Car on Palmwood Drive
Sparks Police responded to a report of shots being fired from a car at 9:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. When officers got to the 1100 block of Palmwood Drive, they determined that the gunfire did not hit anyone. The investigation is still underway, as investigators continue looking into leads.
Family has 'nothing to share' as dive team says Kiely Rodni's body, car found in Prosser Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search of Prosser Lake. According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.
Pedestrian suffers minor injuries after being hit by car near UNR
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car near the University of Nevada, Reno Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 15th St. and North Virginia St. at around 7:30 p.m. on August 20, 2022. Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.
The Aug. 22, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — School starts today, which means the buses will out and about and the school zone speed limits will be in full force. I wager there will be deputies out to ensure people are doing the speed limit, so slowing down, seems like good advice. Expect some...
Search and rescue group says they've found body, car of missing Truckee teen in Nevada Co. lake
The body and car belonging to Kiely Rodni, a missing 16-year-old girl from Truckee, were found in a Nevada County lake on Sunday, according to a search and rescue group.
Kiely Rodni’s body, vehicle found in Northern California reservoir, volunteer divers say
Kiely Rodni presumably found after two-week search. After a vast two-week search effort by multiple organizations, a volunteer team of divers on Sunday said it had located the vehicle and presumed body of Kiely Rodni, a Northern California teen who had been missing since early August and was last seen at a large party near Truckee.
Dehydrated hiker airlifted from Pacific Crest Trail
SODA SPRINGS -- A hiker is recovering Sunday after being rescued from the Pacific Crest Trail near Lake Tahoe.The California Highway Patrol says the hiker became severely dehydrated while hiking near Basin Peak. Emergency crews used a helicopter to reach the hiker, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Information on the hiker's condition was not released.
Last weekend to use Reno Fire yard waste dumpster program
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — If you have yard waste to get rid of, the Reno Fire Department has just the place for you. This is the last weekend RFD will have dumpsters for community members to drop off their vegetation or "green" waste at an area station.
