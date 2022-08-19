ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Local Texas Teacher Named Teachers of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year

HOUSTON – Shanekia Hall, is a Kindergarten Teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School in Spring, for as long as she remembers she has wanted to teach. She lost her parents early. At two her father died. Three years later, Shanekia’s mother passed after suffering an aneurism. Shanekia credits her teachers for inspiring her to success as a young woman and becoming a teacher herself is a way she says she can pay it forward.
SPRING, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Kalera Expands Distribution Of Leafy Greens For Trader Joe’s

Orlando, Florida-based Kalera has announced expanded distribution of its non-GMO leafy greens to 40 Trader Joe’s locations throughout Texas. All varieties are grown at Kalera’s Houston facility, providing locally grown produce to urban areas with traditionally short grow seasons. Trader Joe’s shoppers can find Kalera’s leafy greens in...
HOUSTON, TX
bloghouston.com

The 2022 Harris County $1.2 billion bond proposal (and the City of Houston’s pile-on)

The news came out this past week that the Harris County commissioners court voted to put a #1.2 billion bond proposal on the ballot for November 2022. Supposedly, $900 million would be targeted for roads (and flood control), $200 million for parks, and $100 million for safety bonds. It was unclear from the article whether the bond proposals would be bundled together into one bond vote, or whether each item proposal would be voted on separately; the Houston Chronicle article seemed to indicate a separate vote on each subject item.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Pearland, TX
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
City
Pearland, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Houston, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Back 2 School: Cy-Fair ISD opens McGowen Elementary School

CYPRESS, Texas – Cy-Fair ISD is experiencing significant growth, making it the third largest district in Texas with 118,000 students. Most of those students are headed back to class for the first day of school. The district is opening a new elementary school, McGown, to help with the growth....
CYPRESS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#School Districts#Bus Driver#Drivers Licenses#K12
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area appraisal district known as HCAD changing its name in 2023

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) is changing its name in an attempt to distance itself from the county government and eliminate confusion among Houston-area residents. The board of directors for the appraisal district, created more than four decades ago by the Texas Legislature to assess property values for the...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
cw39.com

Constables arrest 2 women for child endangerment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Over the weekend, two women were arrested and charged, accused of shaking a baby during a dispute. On Saturday, August 19, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 21600. block of Spring Plaza near Spring, in reference to an in progress...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

7-Eleven now open outside Pearland's northern limits

7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) 7-Eleven, located at 11530 Pearland Parkway, Houston, opened in July. The popular American chain known for its Slurpee, drinks and snacks also offers fuel services at the location. 800-255-0711. www.7-eleven.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact...
PEARLAND, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Hotel resident falls asleep while cooking and starts fire

HOUSTON - A hotel resident fell asleep after cooking in their room early Monday morning. The Houston Fire Department arrived near Highway 290 and Pinemont Drive around 1:15 a.m. on Houston's Northwest side. Authorities arrived to the hotel and found a fire with heavy smoke on the third floor. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meet Corporal Chuck: The Houston-area cop getting millions of views on TikTok

HOUSTON – Houston Life chats with a Houston-area police officer that’s become a TikTok star thanks to his funny videos about police life. On his account, TexasCop2.0, you can see Corporal Chuck virtually sending people to jail for telling a dark humor joke, dancing to Selena or dance battles with other cops, and asking people to fight him for 10 million dollars due to his muscular build.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Former Blue Angels FA-18 makes a pit stop near Houston

HOUSTON — Houston drivers got a unique sight on Saturday as a former U.S. Navy Blue Angels FA-19 Hornet was seen riding through town. The aircraft is currently on a cross-country road trip from Florida to California where it will make its final home at the Castle Air Museum.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy