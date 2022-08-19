ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IE Voice

Back to School with Riverside Superintendent Dr. Rene Hill: Tools and Support for Student Success

“It is important for us to all work together in this social, political climate that we have. It is so easy to be divided coming from various backgrounds but for the good of our students and the children in the community we have to find a way to work together, to do our best for them,” said Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rene Hill during an exclusive interview with Black Voice News.
RIVERSIDE, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
automotive-fleet.com

Roger Weaver to Retire, Capping a 55-Year Fleet Career

Roger Weaver, CAFM, CPFP, CPM, assistant fleet manager for Riverside County, Calif., announced that he will retire from the fleet industry on Sept. 7, 2022. During his career, Weaver has worked in the fleet industry for 55 years, 21 in county fleet management and 34 at private fleets. “It is...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, CA
Government
Banning, CA
Education
Local
California Elections
Beaumont, CA
Education
Local
California Education
City
Beaumont, CA
State
Arizona State
Banning, CA
Government
City
Banning, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot

With less than three months to go before the November elections, we now know which candidates in municipal races made it onto the general ballot.  Desert Hot Springs In Desert Hot Springs, Councilmember Gary Gardner is running unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Jan Pye is facing a challenge from former DHS Mayor Adam Sanchez in The post Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
viewpointsonline.org

EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember

Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Roy
iebusinessdaily.com

Marin named honorary chair of education summit

Actor-writer-comedian Cheech Marin has been named honorary chairman of the 2022 Latino Education & Advocacy Days LEAD Summit XI, scheduled to be held Sept. 30 at Cal State San Bernardino. The summit, which is free and open to the public, brings together teachers, researchers and academics for a discussion of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Phys.org

LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says

Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

Building Stagecoach Days sponsors, one tile at a time

There are just a couple more days before the deadline for those who wish to have engraved tiles installed in time for this year’s Stagecoach Days Festival. The tiles, sponsored for $150 each, are helping pay for concrete necessary for improvements at Dysart Park. Sponsor of one tiles is...
BANNING, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Politics Local#Election Local#The Banning City Council
KESQ News Channel 3

Church members in Desert Hot Springs celebrate 75 years of service

First Community Baptist Church members celebrated their 75th anniversary on Sunday. Organizers of the special service say the church is one of the oldest in the Coachella Valley. The event was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located off Palm Drive. It was organized by the 75th Church Anniversary Committee. The service included musical The post Church members in Desert Hot Springs celebrate 75 years of service appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Torres praises warehouse workers who have overcome 'unprecedented challenges'

Many large industrial warehouses have been built in Fontana and other cities in the Inland Empire over the past several years, and that trend accelerated after the COVID-19 outbreak began. Pandemic-related consumer spending increases have caused rapid expansion in the logistics industry, with warehousing positions in the Inland Empire growing...
FONTANA, CA
knewsradio.com

Mosquitoes In La Quinta Test Positive For West Nile Virus

Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a human hand. The pest spreads West Nile Virus. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. 55 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley in 2022. The most recent is in La Quinta at Avenue 62 and Monroe Street. There are...
LA QUINTA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

UCR to help “stop-outs” finish their degrees

UC Riverside and UC Davis have started a program designed to help adults obtain their college degrees. The UC Degree Completion Program will help UC students who left the system between 2008-2020 without finishing their degrees – called “stop-outs” – and any California resident with some college experience but no degree, according to statement on the UC Riverside website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fontana Herald News

Food waste recycling program begins in Fontana

Burrtec Waste Industries is urging its Fontana customers to participate in the new Food Waste Recycling Program, which involves using the existing green waste barrel to collect bagged food waste. The program is being implemented because California adopted Senate Bill 1383, which requires communities to reduce organic waste disposal, such...
FONTANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy