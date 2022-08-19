Read full article on original website
Rocked by Turmoil, OC’s Clean Power Agency Faces Possible County Withdrawal
County supervisors this week are considering leaving Orange County’s new green power agency, citing concerns about pricing and transparency. It’s the most recent challenge facing the Orange County Power Authority Orange County just months before it automatically takes over electricity service for thousands of households across the county.
Back to School with Riverside Superintendent Dr. Rene Hill: Tools and Support for Student Success
“It is important for us to all work together in this social, political climate that we have. It is so easy to be divided coming from various backgrounds but for the good of our students and the children in the community we have to find a way to work together, to do our best for them,” said Riverside Unified School District (RUSD) Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rene Hill during an exclusive interview with Black Voice News.
sanclementetimes.com
Council Votes Down Resolution Calling on Lawmakers for Additional Election Security Practices
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
automotive-fleet.com
Roger Weaver to Retire, Capping a 55-Year Fleet Career
Roger Weaver, CAFM, CPFP, CPM, assistant fleet manager for Riverside County, Calif., announced that he will retire from the fleet industry on Sept. 7, 2022. During his career, Weaver has worked in the fleet industry for 55 years, 21 in county fleet management and 34 at private fleets. “It is...
recordgazette.net
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot
With less than three months to go before the November elections, we now know which candidates in municipal races made it onto the general ballot. Desert Hot Springs In Desert Hot Springs, Councilmember Gary Gardner is running unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Jan Pye is facing a challenge from former DHS Mayor Adam Sanchez in The post Your vote 2022: Final list of candidates on the November 8 ballot appeared first on KESQ.
viewpointsonline.org
EDITORIAL: Riverside Sheriff falsely accuses Ward 2 Councilmember
Aimed at Ward 2 Riverside City Councilmember Clarissa Cervantes, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco accused Cervantes of supporting vandalism by protestors to the county courthouse. Bianco posted his accusation on Facebook, implying that the councilmember had attended the abortion rights protest at the Riverside County Superior Court. Cervantes responded to...
Riverside County Implements Monkey Pox Dashboard as Local Cases Increase
Following its declaration of a public health emergency, the Riverside County Public Health Department has published a Monkeypox Data Dashboard which gives the community live updates on monkeypox cases in the region. The dashboard was developed to keep residents informed about the current monkeypox spread and where it is spreading...
iebusinessdaily.com
Marin named honorary chair of education summit
Actor-writer-comedian Cheech Marin has been named honorary chairman of the 2022 Latino Education & Advocacy Days LEAD Summit XI, scheduled to be held Sept. 30 at Cal State San Bernardino. The summit, which is free and open to the public, brings together teachers, researchers and academics for a discussion of...
Phys.org
LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says
Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
recordgazette.net
Building Stagecoach Days sponsors, one tile at a time
There are just a couple more days before the deadline for those who wish to have engraved tiles installed in time for this year’s Stagecoach Days Festival. The tiles, sponsored for $150 each, are helping pay for concrete necessary for improvements at Dysart Park. Sponsor of one tiles is...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
Church members in Desert Hot Springs celebrate 75 years of service
First Community Baptist Church members celebrated their 75th anniversary on Sunday. Organizers of the special service say the church is one of the oldest in the Coachella Valley. The event was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church located off Palm Drive. It was organized by the 75th Church Anniversary Committee. The service included musical The post Church members in Desert Hot Springs celebrate 75 years of service appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Torres praises warehouse workers who have overcome 'unprecedented challenges'
Many large industrial warehouses have been built in Fontana and other cities in the Inland Empire over the past several years, and that trend accelerated after the COVID-19 outbreak began. Pandemic-related consumer spending increases have caused rapid expansion in the logistics industry, with warehousing positions in the Inland Empire growing...
knewsradio.com
Mosquitoes In La Quinta Test Positive For West Nile Virus
Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a human hand. The pest spreads West Nile Virus. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. 55 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley in 2022. The most recent is in La Quinta at Avenue 62 and Monroe Street. There are...
iebusinessdaily.com
UCR to help “stop-outs” finish their degrees
UC Riverside and UC Davis have started a program designed to help adults obtain their college degrees. The UC Degree Completion Program will help UC students who left the system between 2008-2020 without finishing their degrees – called “stop-outs” – and any California resident with some college experience but no degree, according to statement on the UC Riverside website.
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
Highland, CA real estate market update
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
Fontana Herald News
Food waste recycling program begins in Fontana
Burrtec Waste Industries is urging its Fontana customers to participate in the new Food Waste Recycling Program, which involves using the existing green waste barrel to collect bagged food waste. The program is being implemented because California adopted Senate Bill 1383, which requires communities to reduce organic waste disposal, such...
L.A. County gas prices drop for 67th straight day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased today for the 67th consecutive day since rising to a record, dropping seven-tenths of a cent to $5.338, its lowest amount since March 5.
