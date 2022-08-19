Read full article on original website
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
Artificial Intelligence Predicts The Structure of Almost Every Protein Ever Found
A new era of biological research has been unlocked, with an artificial intelligence (AI) predicting the 3D shape of nearly every protein known to science – just one year after its first data release. Thanks to AlphaFold, an AI tool developed by the Google-owned AI company DeepMind, more than...
scitechdaily.com
Highly-Efficient New Neuromorphic Chip for AI on the Edge
The NeuRRAM chip is the first compute-in-memory chip to demonstrate a wide range of AI applications while using just a small percentage of the energy consumed by other platforms while maintaining equivalent accuracy. NeuRRAM , a new chip that runs computations directly in memory and can run a wide variety...
hackernoon.com
About The Meteoric Rise of the Low Code Data Scientist
By 2025, 70 percent of new apps developed by organizations will be created using low and no code platforms. Gartner: By 2025 70% of apps will be developed using low-code platforms. Low-code is helping to significantly speed up timelines, while bringing down costs not only on a per-project basis but in terms of headcount. Data scientists are benefiting from increased speed and ease of using low code AI tools. The only skill that enterprises need even more than IT is data science.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Elon Musk’s stark warning for the first people who’ll go to Mars as billionaire continues plans for human colony
ELON Musk has warned people about the dangers of living on Mars as he continues his plan for a human colony on the red planet. While on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the tech tycoon, spoke about what it would be like for the first people that arrive on Mars.
This dual-powered submarine isn't like anything you have seen before
It can be used to silently transport troops and be deadly when needed.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.
This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Slate
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive
This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
Creepy AI asked to predict what a ‘metaverse future’ looks like and it’s not good news for Mark Zuckerberg
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what happens if humans live in the metaverse" - and the results are seriously creepy. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like humans have merged with VR headsets to become one mutant being. A metaverse...
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Elon Musk reveals secrets about his creepy humanoid Tesla robot as he plans for it to look after your grandparents
ELON Musk has revealed more about his plan for the upcoming humanoid Tesla robot and it includes using the machine to look after the elderly. The billionaire is anticipated to reveal Tesla's Optimus Bot prototype next month at his AI Day: Part II event. The Chinese government recently invited Musk...
These Are The Worst Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Tech Experts Say
Mistakes happen in life. But if you’re continuing to make the same old charging mistakes when it comes to your smart phone, you could be throwing away money. As innocent and simple as charging may seem — what more is there to do than plug a charging cable into your phone, you may be wondering — the truth is a little more complex. Repeated negative charging habits can slowly diminish battery power and affect how well your phone operates. The sooner you get a handle on charging, the more likely you’ll have a smart phone that lasts you several years. These are the worst charging mistakes that are ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to tech experts.
CNET
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
techeblog.com
Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals
MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
