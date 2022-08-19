ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highly-Efficient New Neuromorphic Chip for AI on the Edge

The NeuRRAM chip is the first compute-in-memory chip to demonstrate a wide range of AI applications while using just a small percentage of the energy consumed by other platforms while maintaining equivalent accuracy. NeuRRAM , a new chip that runs computations directly in memory and can run a wide variety...
About The Meteoric Rise of the Low Code Data Scientist

By 2025, 70 percent of new apps developed by organizations will be created using low and no code platforms. Gartner: By 2025 70% of apps will be developed using low-code platforms. Low-code is helping to significantly speed up timelines, while bringing down costs not only on a per-project basis but in terms of headcount. Data scientists are benefiting from increased speed and ease of using low code AI tools. The only skill that enterprises need even more than IT is data science.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.

This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics

Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Another Scary Prophecy From the Google Engineer Who Thinks an A.I. Came Alive

This article is from Big Technology, a newsletter by Alex Kantrowitz. When I sat down with Blake Lemoine last week, I was more interested in the chatbot technology he called sentient—LaMDA—than the sentience issue itself. Personhood questions aside, modern chatbots are incredibly frustrating (ever try changing a flight via text?). So if Google’s tech was good enough to make Lemoine, one of its senior engineers, believe it was a person, that advance was worth investigating.
These Are The Worst Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Tech Experts Say

Mistakes happen in life. But if you’re continuing to make the same old charging mistakes when it comes to your smart phone, you could be throwing away money. As innocent and simple as charging may seem — what more is there to do than plug a charging cable into your phone, you may be wondering — the truth is a little more complex. Repeated negative charging habits can slowly diminish battery power and affect how well your phone operates. The sooner you get a handle on charging, the more likely you’ll have a smart phone that lasts you several years. These are the worst charging mistakes that are ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to tech experts.
DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals

MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
