Three victims killed in deadly Watsonville plane crash identified
WATSONVILLE, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three people killed after two small planes collided while trying to land in Watsonville. According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner Jim Hart, the victims killed in Thursday's crash were 75-year-old Carl Kruppa of Winton, 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa of Winton, and 32-year-old Stuart Camenson Santa Cruz. A dog also died in the crash.
Officials identify 3 killed in Watsonville plane collision
Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision
Surveillance video captured the aftermath of two planes colliding in the air while they were attempting to land at an airport in Watsonville on Thursday.
Flight instructor talks about dangers at Watsonville Airport following deadly crash
WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...
Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont
An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
RV Caught on Fire in Sand City
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water
(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.
Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]
Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
SJ firefighters start GoFundMe that appears related to deadly Tesla crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose fire captain is mourning the deaths of his three children after they were tragically killed in a grisly crash on Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to a GoFundMe post apparently set up by his colleagues. Fire Captain Steve Biakanja’s children were students at Carmel Middle […]
Wsvaldo Perez Vazquez Pronounced Dead after DUI Collision on Highway 68 [Salinas, CA]
One Dead, One Arrested after Traffic Accident near Spreckles Boulevard. The accident occurred on August 13th, at around 6:10 p.m., along Highway 68, near Spreckles Boulevard. According to initial reports, a Toyota Camry was struck by a black BMW for reasons unknown, causing a third car to also crash into the wreckage.
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in South Bay
Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held in San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. LaMonica Peters reports.
Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County had a hoot of a time Saturday. According to firefighters, an owl caught in a kite wing was stuck in a tree at Sea Cliff Beach. A ladder was set up, and a firefighter climbed up to free the owl. The kite string was The post Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach appeared first on KION546.
Menlo Park police believe drive by shooting was a targeted attack
Menlo Park police said the violence took place around 1:30p.m., in the 500 block of Oak Grove Avenue, near Alma Street. Four people were sitting in a car, in a parking lot close to the Menlo Park Caltrain station, when shots were fired from a passing car.
Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area
DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park
A gathering at Natividad Creek Park led to reports of gunfire and cars speeding away from the scene. One of which ended up rolling down an embankment in the area. The post Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park appeared first on KION546.
Greenfield house fire deemed accidental
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near The post Greenfield house fire deemed accidental appeared first on KION546.
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
Medical issue delays court hearing in Sunnyvale cold case killing of Karen Stitt
Hawaiian resident Gary Ramirez, 75, was flown to the Bay Area Saturday after he was arrested earlier in the month on suspicion of raping and killing a 15-year-old Palo Alto girl in 1982, police said Monday. Almost 40 years ago, Palo Alto High School student Karen Stitt was dropped off...
