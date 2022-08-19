WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...

3 DAYS AGO