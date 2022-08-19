ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Three victims killed in deadly Watsonville plane crash identified

WATSONVILLE, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three people killed after two small planes collided while trying to land in Watsonville. According to Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner Jim Hart, the victims killed in Thursday's crash were 75-year-old Carl Kruppa of Winton, 67-year-old Nannette Plett-Kruppa of Winton, and 32-year-old Stuart Camenson Santa Cruz. A dog also died in the crash.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KGO

Officials identify 3 killed in Watsonville plane collision

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in a collision between two planes in Watsonville. They have been identified as 75-year-old Winton resident Carl Kruppa, 67-year-old Winton resident Nannette Plett-Kruppa, and 32-year-old Santa Cruz resident Stuart Camenson. The cause of the crash...
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flight instructor talks about dangers at Watsonville Airport following deadly crash

WATSONVILLE – Pilots are speaking out on flight safety and proper procedure after the deadly midair plane crash in Watsonville on Thursday.Flight instructor Orhan Baser has been flying for more than 15 years. Even before his students can fly on their own, they need to know every safety procedure."For every state of the flight, there's a checklist portion. From pre-flight checklist, engine run, taxi, pre taxi, before takeoff, run up checklist, climb checklist, cruise checklist, descend checklist," Baser told KPIX 5. "Checklist. Checklist. Checklist."He teaches his students to watch for other pilots in the sky and to always communicate with...
KTVU FOX 2

Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont

An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police investigate stabbing Monday morning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a stabbing on Monday morning in the city’s East Virginia neighborhood. One man was injured in the stabbing, reported about 7:19 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, police said on social media. The extent of injuries and the condition of the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

RV Caught on Fire in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
SAND CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water

(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.  
MENLO PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]

Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
NEWARK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County had a hoot of a time Saturday. According to firefighters, an owl caught in a kite wing was stuck in a tree at Sea Cliff Beach. A ladder was set up, and a firefighter climbed up to free the owl. The kite string was The post Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in cold case killing of Karen Stitt extradited to Bay Area

DNA links suspect on Maui to teen's brutal slaying in Bay Area in 1982. Sunnyvale detectives believe they've cracked the 40-year-old unsolved murder of Karen Stitt, a 15-year-old who was sexually assaulted and stabbed dozens of times. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, was arrested in Maui after authorities say that DNA tests tied him to the attack.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield house fire deemed accidental

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police and Fire confirmed to KION that both agencies responded to a house fire on Thursday at the 400 block of Primavera Court. The cause of the fire was deemed accidental. Greenfield Police responded first to the scene, and the house was engulfed in flames. The home occupant was standing near The post Greenfield house fire deemed accidental appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose

Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
SAN JOSE, CA

