Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Statue Honors Elizabeth Freeman, a Once-Enslaved Woman Who Won Freedom in Court
The story of an enslaved woman who went to court to win her freedom more than 80 years before the Emancipation Proclamation had been pushed to the fringes of history. A group of civic leaders, activists and historians hope that lack of recognition ended Sunday in the quiet Massachusetts town of Sheffield with the unveiling of a bronze statue of the woman who chose the name Elizabeth Freeman when she shed the chains of slavery 241 years ago to the day.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0