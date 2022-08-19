Bijani: Alex Bregman knows what time it is

(SportsRadio 610) - Alex Bregman’s former teammate Carlos Correa used to let the opposition and fans know it was “his time” when he’d come up with a big hit at the plate by tapping his wrist.

Bregman has perfected the dugout stare in recent years after hitting a home run.

It’s August.

That means it’s Bregman’s time.

He doesn’t need to tap the wrist, but we’d all take more dugout stares if he’s got it in him.

He just needs to continue to do what he’s historically done in the month of August during his seven-year career.

He’s routinely been a slow starter to the season, struggling out to a career slash line in March/April of .263/.371/.411, an OPS of .782.

His career numbers typically progress as the season wears on. He’s approached that dangerous zone once again this season and as usual it’s must-see television.

This year has been Bregman’s most challenging statistically, which is odd since it’s also been one of the healthiest full seasons of his career, having played in more games (115 of the 120 entering play Friday night) than any other Astro player this season.

In Bregman’s career, he’s slashed .339/.416/.590 with a 1.006 OPS in August.

This season, he caught fire a little earlier with things finally coming together for him after countless hours in the cages and studying his swing.

Since June 17, Bregman has gone just seven games without being on base or driving in a run.

During that stretch of 54 games, Bregman has strung together seven different hitting streaks of at least three games, including one stretch of eight and another of seven games.

Not only has he been good at the plate, but he’s apparently a nightmare on the basepaths. And it’s definitely not because of his speed. Two teams on at least three occasions have either intentionally balked or pitched from the wind-up to keep Bregman from stealing signs while at second base.

This current hot streak Bregman has been on has been nothing short of timely, as one of the league's most feared hitters for much of the season Yordan Alvarez has been slumping since approaching a Barry Bonds level of destruction for nearly two months during June and July.

Alvarez only has three extra base hits in his last 18 games, spanning July 30 through Thursday’s 21-5 win over the White Sox.

In fact, Bregman has been so hot of late, he’s nearly caught Tucker (80) and Alvarez (77) for the team lead in RBI’s, driving in 44 runs his last 54 since June 17.

Bregman told reporters Thursday afternoon, his hard work has started to pay off.

“I've really been just working hard in the cage trying to beat it into my head to stay closed with every swing I take," Bregman said. "Today was better."

He’s found that groove once again, and it couldn’t have come at a more perfect time, as he’s helped his club overtake the Yankees during that stretch for the best mark in the AL by 3.5 games at 77-43.

Shaun Bijani has spent the last 16 years covering the Houston sports scene for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @ShaunBijani .