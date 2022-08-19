ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tech stocks lead Wall Street lower, breaking winning streak

By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUGWp_0hO7i1ws00

Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading Friday with a broad slide for stocks that left the major indexes in the red for the week.

The Standard & Poor's 500 closed 1.3% lower, breaking a four-week winning streak. Shares in more than 80% of the companies in the benchmark index fell, with technology stocks driving much of the pullback.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 2% and also ended four weeks of gains. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.9%, ending slightly in the red for the week. Small-company stocks also lost ground, pulling the Russell 2000 index 2.2% lower.

Friday marked the heaviest selling for the market, including the S&P 500′s biggest decline in more than seven weeks, after a solid run of weekly gains. The strong market rally in July and early August followed better-than-expected company earnings and signs that the economy is slowing, possibly setting the stage for less aggressive rate hikes, the Federal Reserve’s main tool for taming surging inflation.

Minutes from the central bank’s interest rate policy meeting last month and recent statements by Fed officials appeared to signal that the Fed may not be prepared to relent just yet from its pace of rate increases, said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.

“That put the market on notice that perhaps the market may have to contend with a Fed that continues to raise rates at a steady pace and perhaps does not pause and take its foot off the pedal,” she said.

That gave traders “the perfect excuse to finally begin to burn off” some of the market’s recent gains.

The S&P 500 fell 55.26 points to 4,228.48. It ended with a 1.2% loss for the week and is now down 11.3% so far this year.

The Dow dropped 292.30 points to 33,706.74, while the Nasdaq slid 260.13 points to 12,705.22. The Russell 2000 gave up 43.38 points to close at 1,957.35.

Technology stocks had some of the biggest losses, and the sector’s dip weighed heavily on the broader market. Microsoft fell 1.4%.

Retailers, banks and communications companies also fell sharply amid the broad slide.

Meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond sank 40.5% after the high-profile activist investor Ryan Cohen confirmed that he’s sold his stake in the company.

Cryptocurrencies fell broadly as bitcoin slumped more than 8.5% to $20,993.50 as of 4:40 p.m. Pacific, according to CoinDesk.

Bright spots included General Motors, which rose 2.5% after reinstating its dividend. Foot Locker soared 20% after replacing its chief executive and reporting earnings that beat Wall Street’s estimates.

Bond yields gained ground, reflecting expectations of further interest rate hikes. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.97% from 2.89% late Thursday.

Traders had no shortage of company and economic data to review this week, including the latest batch of earnings from retailers and updates on spending, home sales and the employment market.

Big retailers including Walmart and Target have warned investors that inflation is crimping consumer spending. Department store Macy’s will report its results next week.

A report on retail sales this week showed that spending remains resilient as gasoline prices fall and help ease some pressure from inflation.

Wall Street is trying to determine how stubbornly hot inflation is affecting businesses and consumers, and whether the economy can remain resilient and avoid a recession.

The data from government and corporate reports are also being closely watched as investors try to determine how the Federal Reserve will continue with its plan to fight inflation by raising interest rates. The goal is to raise rates and slow down economic growth to cool inflation. But the central bank is treading a fine line between taming inflation in an already slowing economy and hitting the brakes too hard and veering the economy into a recession.

Minutes of the Fed’s July meeting released this week said inflation is still too high and made clear the central bank will keep raising interest rates. The central bank has raised interest rates twice this year by 0.75 percentage points, triple its usual margin. Forecasters currently expect a hike of half a percentage point at the board’s next meeting.

Wall Street will be keenly watching next week’s speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H.

Powell at an annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

“The question is does he engage the market with his assessment of the direction of inflation, the progress the Fed is making and offer any suggestion of the direction of rate hikes?” Krosby said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
ETF Focus

Stocks Are Starting To Look Like A Trap

If you’ve been invested in U.S. equities over the past two months, congratulations! Since the mid-June low, the S&P 500 is up more than 15%. If you had your money invested in small-caps, growth, high beta or tech, you might have earned around 20%. After a long and arduous first half of 2022, it was a welcome relief rally for investors.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Standard Poor#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Lpl Financial
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

Tesla's capacity expansion and the growth of the EV market should pave the way for robust long-term growth. Micron Technology is facing near-term headwinds, but the memory market's strong prospects should help it make a comeback. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Dips 250 Points; Crude Oil Moves Higher

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 250 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.73% to 33,752.17 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 12,712.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.17% to 4,233.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares climbed 0.4% on Friday....
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Bear market poised to last longer despite recent Wall Street rally, Morgan Stanley warns

The recent rally in the U.S. stock market will likely prove to be short-lived, according to Morgan Stanley analysts. Equities have climbed steadily high since mid-June, thanks to some weaker economic data that buoyed expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve and solid quarterly earnings reports from big companies that proved mostly resilient to inflation. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all notched their best month since late 2020 in July.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is This Dominant Fintech Stock a Buy?

The payments processor logged impressive net revenue and earnings growth for the third quarter. The company’s dividend has the potential for significant upside in the years to come. Given its fundamentals, the stock’s valuation also seems to be fair. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
CNBC

Asia-Pacific markets trade lower after Wall Street's sharp declines

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Tuesday morning after major indexes on Wall Street finished their worst day since June amid mounting rate hike concerns. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.27%. The Shanghai Composite was flat and the Shenzhen Component fell 0.23%. Japan's Topix traded 1.08% lower, Nikkei 225...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Playing Favorites: 5 Top Stocks for Inflation

Rising prices have been top of mind for investors all year long. But those worried about the lasting effects of inflation on their portfolios should know that there are several areas of the market that can offer safety amid increasing costs. Investors seeking out the best stocks for inflation should...
STOCKS
entrepreneurshiplife.com

What is FAANG? The Five Most Popular Tech Stocks

What makes FAANG stocks so special? And should you invest in them? In this blog post, we will discuss the pros and cons of investing in FAANG stocks. We will also take a closer look at each individual company and see why they are so popular. General Information. FAANG is...
STOCKS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
403K+
Followers
68K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy