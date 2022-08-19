ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Steve Breen's cartoon caption contest for Aug. 19, 2022

By Steve Breen
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

(Steve Breen)

Readers delivered lots of gags involving “I ordered the large!” and “Why are you late?” variations. Congratulations to Dean Martin fan David Hebert who took the top spot.

He will get Steve Breen’s signed original in the mail. Thanks to all those who participated. The art for next week’s contest is below.

Winner

“Now that’s amore!” David Hebert, Rancho Bernardo

Finalists

“My keyboard sticks. I didn’t mean to order the XXXXXXXL.” Tom Roycraft, San Diego

“He says he’s a newly hired IRS agent.” Ed Offstein, Oceanside

“Is that a chainsaw on your Vespa?” Nana Dianna, Encinitas

“Just drop it there. We’ll attack it with the hedge clippers.” Janet Allison, La Jolla

“That’s the last time I order a pizza from a Big Box store.” Donald Fink, Coronado

“Thanks for accommodating my pregnancy craving.” Kathleen Goff, San Diego

“Can you hold it right there ‘til my husband gets back?” Joshua Davenport, La Jolla

“I asked for a large pizza, not a garage pizza!” Mark Moothart, Tierrasanta

“Two more sets of the overhead press, and then we’ll break for lunch.” Steve Werk, Bonita

“Funny how a keto diet magnifies carb cravings.” Mechelle Perrott, La Mesa

“Wait a minute. We’ll move the cars and you can leave it in the garage.” Dave Simm, Carlsbad

“It’s the Domino effect.” Margaret Pfeifer, San Diego

“You really think a lady would find that more romantic than a bouquet of flowers?” Chris Crane, San Diego

“I can’t wait to see the bread sticks.” Dennis Kar, San Diego

“You’re late! It’s free, right?” Christine Miller, Encinitas

“I thought I might need a fork, not a forklift.” George Bullette, Rancho Santa Fe

“How did you ring the doorbell?” David Bisby, Chula Vista

K-12

“Pizza Hut? More like Pizza Mansion.” Lulu Ruff, third grade, High Tech Elementary

“How is that going to fit through the door?” Allison Zark, fourth grade, The Rock Academy

Next Week

(Steve Breen)

To enter, email your submissions to cartooncontest@sduniontribune.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday. Please limit your captions to three and keep ’em brief. Good luck and stay healthy!

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

