San Diego, CA

Padres pregame: Slumping Josh Bell gets a breather; Snell cleared to start

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Blake Snell will start Friday’s game despite his involvement in a traffic accident Thursday night .

Josh Bell will not.

The Padres’ new first baseman is hitting just .125/.258/.161 with two extra-base hits and two RBIs in 15 games since arriving with Juan Soto ahead of the trade deadline. Bell has played every game since joining the Padres and had been entrenched in the clean-up spot until he was dropped to fifth in the order Wednesday, when he doubled in his last at-bat in Miami.

Bell went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Nationals. The 30-year-old switch-hitter was hitting .301/.384/.493 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs in 103 games at the time of the trade to San Diego.

“Just giving him a rest,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Let him come out, take some BP and work on some things without the pressure being the new guy here and so forth. He’s going to come around and be a big piece for us. He will be. Love him in the middle of the order, the way he splits things up, especially as a switch-hitter.

“So just a little bit of a mental blow.”

With Bell getting the day off, Wil Myers will start at first base and bat sixth. Myers is hitting .306/.350/.389 since returning from the injured list on Aug. 1, but has just three extra-base hits — all doubles — in 12 games (10 starts) this month. He hit his lone homer all the way back on May 13.

Juan Soto went 0-for-3 with a walk on Thursday to extend his on-streak to 23 games, a stretch in which he is hitting .280/.476/.453, albeit with just six RBIs.

Manny Machado’s multi-game on-base streak was snapped Thursday, but he’s hitting .442/.489/.814 during a 10-game hitting streak after homering to account for the team’s lone run in a loss that cost the Padres a game in the wild-card standings.

The good news: The Brewers already lost an 8-7 decision at Wrigley Field, giving the Padres a chance to increase their lead in the race for the sixth and final playoff spot:

NL wild-card race

  • Braves | 73-47 | + 7.5
  • Phillies | 65-52 | + 1
  • Padres | 66-55 | --
  • Brewers | 63-55 | - 1.5
  • Giants | 59-59 | - 5.5

Here is the Nationals’ lineup:

Friday's pitching matchup

Nationals RHP Paolo Espino (0-5, 4.20 ERA)

The 35-year-old allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings in Sunday’s start against the Padres, his longest outing this year in terms of both innings and pitches (109). Righties have an .853 OPS compared with lefties’ .696 OPS this year against Espino.

Here is how Espino has fared in his career against current Padres:

(Baseball-reference.com)

Padres LHP Blake Snell (5-6, 3.66 ERA)

He struck out 10 over six shutout innings Sunday to beat the Nationals and continue his second-half surge (5-1, 0.94 ERA). Snell has a 3.43 ERA in eight starts at Petco Park this year and a 3.97 ERA in seven starts on the road.

Here is how Snell has fared against current Nationals:

(Baseball-reference.com)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

