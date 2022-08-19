And the state fair winner is … deep-fried key lime pie!

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Illinois State Fair includes plenty of competition, suspense and prizes.

From Springfield, WBBM Newsradio’s Dave Dahl has the story of the top fair food.

She lives a life on the road, but Shelby Burton of the food vending service Fried What! can now say it’s all worth it. Her team won the grand prize in the Golden Abe Awards for best fair food.

She describes the winning entry: “It’s a piece of home-made key lime pie, and we dip it in our very special home-made batter. It cooks for three minutes, and it’s right out to the customer. With some Cool Whip on top and powdered sugar.”

Technically, Burton says, the fried key lime pie dish is not debuting this year. It was sold once at a previous fair.

“Everyone was afraid to try it, and this year it took the cake,” she said. “So to speak.”

Another winner at the fair was dill pickled pizza, Dahl reports.

