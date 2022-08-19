Toth, Natali lead Lakeview to week one win over LaBrae

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Damien Natali and Nolan Toth both scored two touchdowns a piece in Lakeview’s opening week victory over LaBrae, 34-7, Friday night in Cortland.

LaBrae will host Valley Christian in week two. Lakeview will host Garrettsville Garfield .

Touchdowns from Natali and Toth gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead going into intermission.

Both Natali and Togh would find the endzone again in the second half to extend that lead to 28-0.

Hayden Bartram touchdown run made it 34-0 with just over 10 minutes left to play.

LaBrae finally got on the board with just under four minutes left in the game when Trenton Stehura scored a short touchdown to make it 34-7.

