Toth, Natali lead Lakeview to week one win over LaBrae
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Damien Natali and Nolan Toth both scored two touchdowns a piece in Lakeview’s opening week victory over LaBrae, 34-7, Friday night in Cortland.
LaBrae will host Valley Christian in week two. Lakeview will host Garrettsville Garfield .Lakeview High School football preview
Touchdowns from Natali and Toth gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead going into intermission.
Both Natali and Togh would find the endzone again in the second half to extend that lead to 28-0.
Hayden Bartram touchdown run made it 34-0 with just over 10 minutes left to play.LaBrae High School football preview
LaBrae finally got on the board with just under four minutes left in the game when Trenton Stehura scored a short touchdown to make it 34-7.
