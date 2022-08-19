Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina Andras
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Related
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
manchesterinklink.com
School District organizes grief support sessions after student, 8, identified as victim in fatal Albany crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday afternoon, the Manchester School District announced that they were providing grief support for those mourning the loss of a student from Manchester in an accident in Albany, NH, over the weekend. As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a Gofundme page launched to support the...
Worcester Police Hosting 1st Annual Back to School Bash
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is hosting its first annual Neighborhood Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Institute Park on Salisbury Street. The community party will run from 11 AM to 3 PM and will have bouncy houses, a mobile gaming truck and a dunk tank. The WPD Mounted Unit's horses will also be visiting.
NECN
Massachusetts School Issues ‘Uniform Infraction' to Student for Wearing Hijab
A school in Malden, Massachusetts has received backlash after one of its teachers wrote up a female student wearing hijab for violating the school's uniform policy. The student, who attends Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, was cited by a teacher for a "uniform infraction," according to the written form. The form filled by the teacher incorrectly spelled the religious garment as "jihab," rather than hijab.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Pauline A. McKinley, 89, of Hudson
– Pauline A. (Pitts) McKinley, 89, of Hudson, Massachusetts died Friday, August 19th, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital. She was the wife of the late Dariel G. McKinley, Sr who passed away in 2015. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this summer, he was the love of her life and she lost a little part of herself the night he passed away.
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”
communityadvocate.com
Edwin Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough
– Edwin Abelardo Quispe Navarro, 45, of Marlborough passed away Thursday August 18, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born in Lima, Peru to Brigida Navarro and Abelardo Quispe. He worked for Longhorn Steakhouse for many years. Edwin loved his family and friends. He always made sure to make...
communityadvocate.com
Elizabeth French, 80, of Hudson
Hudson – Elizabeth (Betty) French, 80, of Hudson, MA, passed away August 7, 2022. She is survived by her husband Jon C. French of Hudson, MA (formerly of Stow, MA) and two children Jon E. French (and wife Mary French) of Plymouth and Ann Kinslow (and husband Tim) of Marlborough. Grandchildren are Adam and Ryan French, Alex, Nick, Julianna and Genevieve Kinslow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts student disciplined for school dress code violation after wearing a hijab; school misspells it as jihab
A Massachusetts student has been disciplined for a school dress code violation after wearing a hijab. According to family, a student at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden received the dress code violation on Thursday, her first day of school. The student’s sister stated that it is “nerve racking...
communityadvocate.com
John E. Macomber, 87, of Hudson
– John Edwin Macomber, 87 of Hudson passed away Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlboro after a long struggle with Parkinson Disease. He leaves his wife Elizabeth of 67 years. John was born in Boston, January 18, 1935 to the late Verrill Ivor...
communityadvocate.com
Robert P. Foley Jr., 55, of Grafton
Grafton – “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” The words of President Abraham Lincoln are fitting when reflecting on the tragic loss of a truly kind soul in Robert P. “Bob” Foley, Jr. who passed away at home August 15, 2022 following a very unexpected illness.
westfordcat.org
Donations Still Accepted for Families Affected by Lake Shore Drive Fire: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Aug. 21 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Looking to help those impacted by Lake Shore Drive fire? Cash, clothing donations needed. Fundraising resources have been created to aid displaced families...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Leominster (MA)
In hilly North Central Massachusetts, Leominster emerged in the early 19th century as an important manufacturing center. Much of this industry was along the Monoosnoc Brook, which wriggles through downtown Leominster and will soon become part of a growing trail network linking this city with Fitchburg to the north. Leominster...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
thelocalne.ws
Local TV station needs help
Know a selectperson’s good side from their bad side? Then there may be a job in TV for you. Ipswich Community Access Media (ICAM) is currently accepting applications for the position of part-time videographer to record public meetings. Working under the direction of the production coordinator, the videographer works...
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
spectrumnews1.com
'The need is incredible': Hundreds ride motorcycles, raise money for Project New Hope in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - In what has become an annual tradition in Central Massachusetts, Project New Hope teamed up with hundreds of bikers to raise money Saturday. The eighth-annual Salute Our Veterans motorcycle ride raises money for the nonprofit, which has the mission of empowering service members, veterans, and their families through free retreats, supportive programs, wellness and education. They also have a food pantry, which also provides everyday essentials and baby supplies. Project New Hope Founder Bill Moore says the need for area veterans is still great.
communityadvocate.com
Jacqueline A. Benoit, 87, of Shrewsbury
– Jacqueline A. Benoit, lifelong resident of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022; she was 87 years old. Jackie was born and raised in Shrewsbury, one of three children to the late Raymond C. and Edith M. (Corazzini) Charette. She graduated Shrewsbury High School in 1952 and...
Health professionals warn COVID poised to take off in fall
HOPKINTON, Mass. — On the one hand, Hopkinton is a highly vaccinated town when it comes to Covid. On the other, it’s been ominously quiet this summer at the Health Department. “Demand has been really slow,” said Health Director Shaun McAuliffe. “And we expected a drop in demand...
Comments / 0