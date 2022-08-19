Running back battles intensify: What to watch for in Chargers vs. Cowboys

The majority of the Chargers ’ starters received their only “game” action of the preseason on Wednesday and Thursday when the team staged joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys.

So, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at SoFi Stadium, it mostly will be second- and third-stringers on the field for the Chargers when they meet up again with the Cowboys .

Easton Stick is expected to open the game at quarterback, with Chase Daniel following him in the second half. They are vying for the backup role behind Justin Herbert .

At stake for most of those playing will be spots toward the back end of the Chargers’ roster as the next round of cuts is due Tuesday.

Here are the top five things to watch:

Right tackle job still up for grabs

Coach Brandon Staley said both Trey Pipkins III and Storm Norton will play against the Cowboys as they continue to battle for the starting right tackle job.

In the preseason opener last weekend, Pipkins started and played two series before being replaced by Norton, who then played three series.

Staley said Thursday that the coaching staff still had not made a determination on who would open the season as the No. 1.

“My evaluation is they are both much better football players than they were last season,” he said. “That is a fact. Where that lies in terms of the order, we’re not there yet to make a decision.”

The Chargers have been splitting the opportunities for Pipkins and Norton equally during camp. Part of the thinking behind that approach is to give each player a fair shot.

Another factor is to give rookie right guard Zion Johnson ample time next to both Pipkins and Norton as he prepares to transition into being an NFL starter.

Who will be running back No. 2?

Joshua Kelley , Isaiah Spiller and Larry Rountree III have been competing since the start of the offseason program to be Austin Ekeler’s backup. There has been little discernible separation to date.

The Chargers drafted Spiller in the fourth round in April and he arrived with great anticipation. But Kelley showed up for training camp looking better and Rountree has had his moments in practice.

Kelley started the first preseason game, with Rountree also appearing during the Chargers’ opening possession. Spiller’s first carry came in the second quarter.

Staley called the battle a “very, very competitive situation.” He also said, “We’re looking forward to giving them a big audition on Saturday night.”

Keeping track on special teams

The Chargers’ specialists — kicker Dustin Hopkins, punter JK Scott and long snapper Josh Harris — are set. DeAndre Carter was signed in free agency to be the kick returner.

But that hardly means there’ll be nothing to watch Saturday when one of the special teams is on the field. In fact, during those kicking-game moments, there should be plenty to see.

The final spots on NFL rosters often are influenced heavily by who can play on special teams. This is particularly true for the 2022 Chargers, who are trying to significantly upgrade their kicking games.

Players such as Deane Leonard, Ja’Sir Taylor and Kemon Hall — all battling for reserve cornerback spots — could make major impressions against the Cowboys.

Last week against the Rams, Leonard, linebacker Damon Lloyd, safety JT Woods and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer played the most special teams snaps.

More opportunities for linebackers

Kenneth Murray Jr. has been unable to practice in training camp because of offseason ankle surgery. Staley said the team expected Murray to ramp up his activity beginning Monday.

Murray’s absence has given more practice opportunities to players such as Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Cole Christiansen to prove they belong on the season-opening roster.

Niemann and Ogbongbemiga both sat out the first preseason game because of minor injuries before coming back to practice against the Cowboys. Christiansen played 36 snaps on defense and six on special teams last weekend.

Sorting out the depth behind Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy and Troy Reeder will continue Saturday.

Expanded role for Zander Horvath?

Rookie Zander Horvath appears to have won the job at fullback over incumbent Gabe Nabers. A seventh-round pick, Horvath offers more versatility and promise.

Nabers has been working mostly as a tight end lately as the Chargers have dealt with injury absences (Donald Parham Jr. and Tre’ McKitty) at the position.

The bigger question as the regular season approaches is can the athletic Horvath offer the Chargers more on offense. Active for 10 games in 2021, Nabers played only 46 offensive snaps.

Horvath showed glimpses of potential as a runner during his time at Purdue.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .