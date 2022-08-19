ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Daily’s trio of scores lead Lisbon to week one win

By Justin Shilot
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVXtE_0hO7fUgB00

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austin Daily scored three touchdowns and the Lisbon Blue Devils scored a 40-25 week one victory over the Windham Bombers Friday night in Lisbon.

Trevor Siefke had two touchdowns for the Blue Devils in the game, one passing, one rushing.

Lisbon High School football preview

Windham will travel to Rittman in week two. Lisbon will visit Fairport Harding.

Midway through the first, Lisbon took the first lead of the game, 6-0, following a Siefke touchdown pass to Logan Stauffer.

The Blue Devils re-took the lead midway through the second quarter with a Daily touchdown run to give Lisbon a 14-6 lead.

A Siefke run for a score late in the second quarter extended the lead again, this time to 22-6.

The Bombers returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to close the gap to 22-12, but that was as close as they would get in the second half.

Windham High School football preview

A pair of Daily touchdowns and a score from Haiden Colvin would help the Blue Devils pull away in the second half.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Austin Daily#The Lisbon Blue Devils#The Windham Bombers#Lisbon High School#Siefke#Windham High School#Nexstar Media Inc
ysnlive.com

BEAVERS PROTECT HOME FIELD AGAINST LIVERPOOL

EAST LIVERPOOL OH- The Beaver Local Boys Soccer team started the season vs arch rival East Liverpool with a 2-1 victory in front of a large crowd at Fighting Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. The game did not disappoint as both teams goalies started hot by making key saves to keep the game scoreless for the first 20 minutes of the game. That was until the Potters Wyatt McCune was able to get behind the Beavers defense and find the back of the night to put the visiting team up 1-0. This was short lived though as the Beavers Kaleb Mays was finally able to beat Potters goalie Malachi Reed to notch the score 1-1, where it would stand at half.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
ysnlive.com

INDIANS TAKE A THRILLER IN CANFIELD

CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals and Girard Indians opened up the 2022 fall volleyball season at Canfield high school on Saturday morning. The Cardinals and Indians went 5 sets, with the Indians taking the final set to claim victory. This match was a rematch from last year, as Canfield took...
CANFIELD, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Mentor tops Canton McKinley in Tough Week 1 Match Up

Mentor opened up their season Friday night at home with a convincing 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs. The Cardinals offense was led by quarterback Scotty Fox. He threw for three touchdowns, two of those to WR Jacob Stapleton. Also a pair of rushing touchdowns by RB Mitchell Waite. Mentor opted to receive the ball to open up the series. QB Fox got the offense moving to give the Cardinals some momentum. But fell short on their first drive and had to punt the ball away.
MENTOR, OH
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy