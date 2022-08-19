Daily’s trio of scores lead Lisbon to week one win

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austin Daily scored three touchdowns and the Lisbon Blue Devils scored a 40-25 week one victory over the Windham Bombers Friday night in Lisbon.

Trevor Siefke had two touchdowns for the Blue Devils in the game, one passing, one rushing.

Windham will travel to Rittman in week two. Lisbon will visit Fairport Harding.

Midway through the first, Lisbon took the first lead of the game, 6-0, following a Siefke touchdown pass to Logan Stauffer.

The Blue Devils re-took the lead midway through the second quarter with a Daily touchdown run to give Lisbon a 14-6 lead.

A Siefke run for a score late in the second quarter extended the lead again, this time to 22-6.

The Bombers returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown to close the gap to 22-12, but that was as close as they would get in the second half.

A pair of Daily touchdowns and a score from Haiden Colvin would help the Blue Devils pull away in the second half.

