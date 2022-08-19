ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 54

Dawn R Stitzer
4d ago

are property and state taxes pay for this park to have life gaurd and swimming my mom said back in 1945 there wad no life gaurds and people swimmed

Reply(12)
13
Recon1
4d ago

I don't understand being a in state park have to have a life guards none of lakes down south do.Its swim at your own risk policy.

Reply(4)
13
YAHUA
3d ago

so they can have people there to monitor the people comply but they cannot have lifeguards am I missing something

Reply(1)
9
Related
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Indiana Dunes State Park#Lake Michigan#Swimming#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Northwest Indiana#Sports#Dnr
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky

On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
103GBF

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
INDIANA STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/22/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 25,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, reflecting a 5 percent drop in cases from the Friday before, August 12th, 2022. The new weekly numbers also include 56 additional deaths in Illinois. The CDC numbers show there are 42 counties in the High Community Level, that’s the same as the week before. There are now 39 counties in the Medium Level, which is down from 48 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are in the Low Community Level. However, while the number of new statewide COVID-19 cases are dropping, the number of local cases are going up. The downstate area counties now on the High Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Wayne, and Wabash. Those on the Medium Level list include Effingham, Fayette, Marion, and White. All the numbers are available on the dph.illinois.gov website.
ILLINOIS STATE
napervillelocal.com

What supreme court ruling means for public access to small rivers in Illinois

Advocates and supporters of public waterways are concerned about the implications a recent Illinois Supreme Court decision could have on the DuPage and Kishwaukee rivers. The state’s highest court ruled in June that the public has no right to use part of the Mazon River in Grundy County that flows across private property for recreation purposes.
ILLINOIS STATE
warricknews.com

4 die from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana over past week

A three-week streak of no COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana has come to an end. The Indiana Department of Health said four Lake County residents died because of the coronavirus over the past week, accounting for nearly one-seventh of the 29 COVID-19 deaths statewide. There still have been no COVID-19...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
nprillinois.org

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday. That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
Secret Chicago

A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year

While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter.  Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.   
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man leads police in high-speed chase from St. John, Indiana to Chicago with kids in car

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man led police on a high-speed chase that began in St. John, Indiana and ended in Chicago Monday night.The man was driving a car police believed to be stolen. He also had two young children inside the car during the pursuit St. John police said in a statement.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, St. John police observed a red Chrysler 300 with an Illinois dealer license plate. An inquiry with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on the registration showed the vehicle had been stolen from Rockford, Illinois.The St. John police officer stopped the vehicle inside...
CHICAGO, IL
KISS 106

If You See Any of These 7 Bugs in Indiana, Kill Them Immediately

The Smithsonian Institute estimates that at any given time there are 10 quintillion insects alive on planet Earth doing insect things. Some of them are beneficial to our ecosystem. For example, bees pollinate flowers, while others, like the praying mantis and the ladybug, feed on other pests such as aphids that can destroy your vegetable garden or other plants in your landscaping. But, like nearly everything else on this planet we live on, for every good thing, there are bad things that seem to serve no purpose other than destroying whatever is in its way. Insects are no different, and according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), we have a few species of those insects living in Indiana that need to be dealt with if you happen to come face-to-face with them.
INDIANA STATE
capitolwolf.com

Final day of the Illinois State Fair

Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy