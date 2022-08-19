Read full article on original website
Catherine M. (Woge) Wilson, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine M. (Woge) Wilson, age 100, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in Sharon Regional Hospital. Born July 21, 1922 (she had just celebrated her 100th Birthday) in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Margaret...
Lawrence R. Russell, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. Russell, 77, died Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at his home. He was born April 14, 1945 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania a son of Alexander and Esther Cramer Russell and had lived in Hubbard since 1972. Mr. Russell worked on the assembly line at...
Grace A. Fulford, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace A. Fulford, 85, of Sharon, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Ms. Fulford was born September 8, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Anthony and Jenny (Berrotta) Rotunno. She was a 1956 graduate of Harbor...
Sarah L. Monnin, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah L. (Barnett) Monnin, age 85, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home on Friday, August 19, 2022. Sarah was born October 1, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Kloss) Barnett. She married John Bruce...
Dorothy E. Schrantz, Neshannock Township, PA
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. Schrantz, 88, of Neshannock Township passed away with her family at her side Thursday evening, August 18, 2022. Mrs. Schrantz was born July 19, 1938, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Nellie (Mankowski) Scholz. Dorothy retired from...
James Lucarell, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lucarell, 83, died Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Anthony Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born September 22, 1938, a son of James V. Lucarell and Mary E. Hogg. James was a 1956 graduate of East High School and upon graduation went...
Barbara Ruth Tolley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ruth Tolley, age 79, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. She was born on June 29, 1943, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to James Avery and Minnie (Eskridge) Tolley. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Sherri Santiago Guzman of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Linda Tangeri...
William “Bill” Harry Holk, III, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Harry Holk III, 56, of Warren, Ohio went to be with the Lord on August 21, 2022, at Hospice House after a battle with cancer. He was born January 8, 1966, in Warren, Ohio a son of William H. Holk and...
Janet Marie Arendas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Marie Arendas, 72, of Warren, passed away early Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Born January 15, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harold and Clara (Watt) Kemery. Janet was a graduate of North High School. She worked...
James Allen, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Wendell Allen Jr, 66, passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. James, known by his family and friends as “JimBo,” was born September 27, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late James and Mildred...
Thomas H. Quinn, Newton Fall, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Quinn age 64 of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on January 7, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William J. Quinn...
Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Capple, 83, of Boardman, who passed peacefully on Saturday evening August 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 2, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of John and Carrie (Pirone) Capple. Tony was proud to have grown...
Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., age 88 of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1934, in Fowler, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Ruth James Bettiker. He was preceded in death...
Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, 63, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022, at home following a brief illness. Janet was born on August 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Roland and Evelyn Mae (Metzler) Leipply. A life-long area resident, she graduated...
Ronald Lee Bube, Sr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Bube, Sr., age 75, died peacefully Monday, August 8, 2022 at Concord Care Center in Fowler, Ohio. He was born April 6, 1947 in Apollo, Pennsylvania, the son of Julius Carl Bube and Virginia Mary Hilte Bube. Ronald is survived by his loving...
Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Crystal Aqila Johnson Goodwin lost her life unexpectedly, from complications of open heart surgery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Sentara Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia. Crystal was born on December 31, 1971 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. S. he was a stay at...
Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Brendon Sharef Moorer, Jr., 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on August 2, 2022. Brendon was born January 20, 1999 in Youngstown, a son of Brendon S. Moorer, Sr. and Kandice Jones. He attended Youngstown City Schools and had worked in a distribution...
Eddie James Williams, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elder Eddie James Williams, Sr., 79, of 1621 Keri Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 at 2:58 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehab, following an extended illness. He was born May 14, 1943 in Birmingham, Alabama, the son of Eddie...
Joan L. Gibson, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan L. Gibson, age 87, of Hubbard, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Sharon Regional Medical Center. Joan was born April 12, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Raymond D. and Louise Heckathorn Hettrick. She was a 1953 graduate of Hubbard High...
Masol Young IV, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Masol Young IV, 35, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Young was born May 1, 1987 in Youngstown, a son of Masol and Bessie Ford Young. He was a 2005 graduate of Chaney High School, he attended Akron...
