CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lloyd Bettiker, Sr., age 88 of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 15, 1934, in Fowler, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Ruth James Bettiker. He was preceded in death...

