Leominster, MA

Police looking for man who offered child candy at Leominster park

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Police in Leominster are searching for a man who approached a child at a local park and offered him candy.

The encounter happened while the child was in a porta potty at Fournier Field, police say. The man was last seen in the area of the field around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

The man is described as white, about 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, very skinny, with bright blue eyes and very short light brown hair.

He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans and may have spoken with an accent. Police say he is missing an upper tooth, but not a front tooth.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Marois at 978-962-3424 or Det. Shea at 978-962-3427.

