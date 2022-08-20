Read full article on original website
Related
Middle school student describes terrifying moment Chesterfield County bus overturns
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Parents are calling for changes in Chesterfield County after a school bus overturned Friday, leaving at least eight children hurt. “People could have died and I’m glad that no one did,” said 12-year-old Mahailey Jordan. Most of the children are now back home...
WIS-TV
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
All students hurt after school bus flips in Chesterfield Co. back home, officials say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — All students who were sent to the hospital after a school bus flipped in Chesterfield County on Friday afternoon have been released and are now at home, according to a school official. At least eight students were hurt in the crash just before 4 p.m....
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 students injured after South Carolina school bus crashes
Eight students were injured after their school bus crashed on Friday in Chesterfield County, South Carolina, says the school district.
Darlington County man charged with murder in Timmonsville-area killing
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man Darlington County man has been charged with murder in the death of a man found shot to death Tuesday inside a car in the Timmonsville area, Florence County authorities said. Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 23, of Lamar, was arrested Sunday and remained in the Florence County Detention Center on […]
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
SC sheriff's deputy in serious condition after motorcycle crash
Lancaster, S.C. — An off-duty South Carolina sheriff's deputy is in a medically-induced coma after authorities say he crashed into a car on Aug. 13 while riding his motorcycle. The 25-year-old Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy wasn't wearing his helmet, according to the deputy's brother. He was off-duty at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting late Sunday left one person dead and three others injured. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo as a deceased victim of the shooting....
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting man at Waffle House in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are searching for a person accused of shooting a man at a Rock Hill Waffle House Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. on Cherry Road, where they found a group of people in the parking lot who said the victim was taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.
Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified. Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.” The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive. Further information […]
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Darlington County woman charged in man’s overdose death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a drug overdose death. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a four-month-long investigation led to the arrest of Haley Mooneham, 29, who allegedly gave the 26-year-old male victim the drugs. According to...
WIS-TV
Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
WBTV
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.
COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
WIS-TV
Winnsboro man shot during altercation near Fairfield Central High School
Winnsboro, S.C. (WIS) - Officials say an altercation on Friday, Aug. 19, around 11:45 p.m. resulted in one man being shot. Winnsboro Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a man shot multiple times at a local Exxon at the intersection of US Hwy 321 and Ninth Street. According...
heraldadvocate.com
MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
1 person seriously injured after shooting near motel in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting near a Budget Inn motel in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. Paramedics responded a gunshot call around 12:30 a.m. on Old Interstate road off I-85 near North Graham Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital from the scene, MEDIC confirmed.
Two separate crashes along I-85 leaves three people seriously hurt in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Two separate car crashes along Interstate 85 left several people injured Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte. The wrecks put three people in the hospital with serious injuries and two people were sent with minor injuries. The first wreck happened on Statesville Avenue near North Graham Street around...
Comments / 0