ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are searching for a person accused of shooting a man at a Rock Hill Waffle House Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. on Cherry Road, where they found a group of people in the parking lot who said the victim was taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO