Chesterfield County, SC

WIS-TV

Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Airport High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Airport High School student was arrested after a loaded gun was found in his book bag. Treyvon Hampton, 18, was arrested Monday by the Cayce Police Department for a weapons violation. Lexington School District Two officials say administrators and the school’s resource officers were...
wpde.com

8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
WRDW-TV

1 dead, others injured in shooting that locked down S.C. State campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to a shooting near their campus. The shooting late Sunday left one person dead and three others injured. On Monday, the coroner’s office identified Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo as a deceased victim of the shooting....
WSOC Charlotte

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting man at Waffle House in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are searching for a person accused of shooting a man at a Rock Hill Waffle House Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 3 a.m. on Cherry Road, where they found a group of people in the parking lot who said the victim was taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man who died in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who died after a shooting last month in Hartsville has been publicly identified. Tyler Bailey died from a gunshot wound, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, who told News13 that “the manner has not been determined yet.” The shooting happened in late July on Hunt Drive. Further information […]
WMBF

Darlington County woman charged in man’s overdose death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County woman has been arrested and charged in connection to a drug overdose death. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said a four-month-long investigation led to the arrest of Haley Mooneham, 29, who allegedly gave the 26-year-old male victim the drugs. According to...
WIS-TV

Police investigating after man found shot in home on Barwick Road

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
WBTV

Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.

COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
heraldadvocate.com

MCSO is looking for runaway juvenile

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Ana Victoria Sanchez was last seen on Aug. 20 near Daniels Lane in Bennettsville. If anyone knows the location or whereabouts of Ana, call 911 or the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at...
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
WSOC Charlotte

1 person seriously injured after shooting near motel in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting near a Budget Inn motel in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. Paramedics responded a gunshot call around 12:30 a.m. on Old Interstate road off I-85 near North Graham Street. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital from the scene, MEDIC confirmed.

