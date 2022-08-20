Wilcox, Hubbard run past East to move to 1-0

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Golden Bears fell to the Hubbard Eagles 28-8 in the 2022 high school football season opener for both teams Friday night in Hubbard.

The Eagles had four rushing touchdowns in the game, including two from Ben Wilcox.

East will visit Shaw in week two. Hubbard will visit Greenville.

The Eagles jumped on the board in the opening minutes with Wilcox scampering 49-yards for a touchdown run and an early 7-0 lead.

The Eagles would also get touchdown runs from Royal McConhay (53 yards) and Xander Owens (25 yards) in the first half.

The Golden Bears got on the board late in the second quarter when Thomas Nickerson connected with Andrew Blackmon for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Wilcox’s second touchdown of the night, this time from 12 yards out, extended the Eagles’ lead to 28-8 with just over eight minutes left in the game.

